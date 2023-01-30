A Manhattan Kolache Spot Shutters Following Wire Fraud Drama

Brooklyn Kolache, a Bed-Stuy cafe that helped introduce New Yorkers to Texas-style kolaches over a decade ago, has closed its off-shoot location at 185 Bleecker Street, near MacDougal Street, in the West Village after a year and a half. Owner Autumn Stanford, a native Texan, confirmed the closure to Eater on Monday morning, adding that the bakery had been hit by wire fraud last fall totaling some $15,000 in losses. Business at the second location had already been slow, she says, and the Manhattan outpost would likely have closed this spring regardless. The theft accelerated those plans; the bakery’s last day was January 29.

Chicago dogs find their latest home in Williamsburg

Vienna beef hot dogs topped with sport peppers, neon green relish, and more find their latest home at H&H Reserve, a bar that opened this past weekend at 519 Metropolitan Avenue, at Union Avenue, in Williamsburg. Chicago dogs — along with Italian beef sandwiches, chili cheese fries, and more — come from Dog Day Afternoon, a small restaurant with a following in Windsor Terrace, and are served until 2 a.m. Most drinks are priced around $10 or less, with a few hitting the single digits during a weekday happy hour that runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Opening hours are noon to 4 a.m. daily.

Manhattan’s bitcoin bar now accepts bitcoin

Pubkey, a self-described “bitcoin bar” that opened in Greenwich Village last fall, now accepts bitcoin. (Previously, the cocktail bar only accepted cash and card.) The bar now accepts payments for its hot dogs and beer cocktails through Zeus, an app that allows users to exchange bitcoin instantly, according to an announcement on Twitter.

A popular Palestinian restaurant heads to Staten Island

Ayat, a Bay Ridge restaurant that spawned a small empire of Palestinian food businesses, is headed to Staten Island. Owner Abdul Elenani announced the new location on social media this weekend; it’s set to open at 2018 Hylan Boulevard, at Hull Avenue, in the second half of February, he says.