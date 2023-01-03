The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

January 3

Sweet and sour Mandarin squirrel fish at Auntie Guan’s Kitchen

When a group of friends is sitting around the table at a Chinese restaurant like Auntie Guan’s Kitchen on Christmas Day, nothing delights quite so much as a whole fish. (Be sure to order the sweet and sour Mandarin squirrel fish, not to be confused with the less expensive and not as good sweet and sour fish on the menu.) The guests pick at it with their chopsticks, offering the best morsels to dining companions, and making sure that every bit of skin, cheeks, tail, and, yes, the eyeballs are all consumed. This substantial fish ($39) is deboned and cross-hatched for easy disassembly, flash-fried, and then drenched in a sweet-and-sour sauce, heavy on the sour and easy on the sweet, as it’s done in Jiangsu. There is not a chunk of pineapple in sight, as the dish is sometimes rendered in its sweeter form in Cantonese neighborhood carryouts. 108 West 14th Street, near Sixth Avenue, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Yookgaejang kalguksu from Myung Dong Noodle House



As a Jersey City resident, I’m always looking for spots on my side of the river; Eater critic Robert Sietsema pointed out this place during a recent visit to Fort Lee. A stone’s throw from the George Washington Bridge, Myung Dong Noodle House is a well-lit vast restaurant with lots of cushy booths, a sprawling menu that includes dumplings, seafood pancakes, noodles, and bibimbap, as well as variations on soondubu layered with oysters and seaweed, or a perilla version. I’m highlighting this beef noodle soup, yookgaejang kalguksu ($18.95), because I can’t stop thinking about it. Green noodles made at the restaurant anchor a spicy broth studded with layers of beef, shredded egg, and more. I can’t wait to go back. 2013 Lemoine Avenue, between Main Street and Bruce Reynold Boulevard, Fort Lee, New Jersey — Melissa McCart, editor

Bone-in veal parm at Bernie’s

I’m a New Year’s Eve cynic; it’s always been my least favorite holiday. This year, I wanted a surefire plan of action, which meant heading to Bernie’s, one of Brooklyn’s most reliably fun restaurants — and it did not disappoint. I went to the early seating, which was all-you-can-eat for $100 per person, with a feast of Bernie’s classics like antipasti, bread baskets, mozzarella sticks, and Caesar salad, with some specials for the night, like a behemoth bone-in veal parm (it’s usually chicken or eggplant on the menu). Oh, and there was a build-your-own ice cream sundae station with rainbow cookies as toppings. The parm in particular made for comforting leftovers the following day to start off the New Year with a little something from 2022. 332 Driggs Avenue, at Lorimer Street, Greenpoint — Emma Orlow, reporter

Pandan matcha tart at Lady Wong

I think pandan is sorely lacking in NYC; it’s one of my favorite flavors, whether it’s found in mochi or in a kaya bun. Lady Wong Bakery, in the East Village, is doing the Lord’s work with a pastry menu chock full of Southeast Asian snacks, including many options made with pandan. I visited this weekend and I was immediately struck by the exquisitely beautiful pandan matcha tart ($8). The crisp crust was a masterful base for kaya jam over a matcha almond sponge cake. Every bite was a delight. 332 East Ninth Street, near Second Avenue, East Village — Ian Stroud, development producer

Short rib cavatelli at Market Bistro

One of my prerequisites for New Year’s Eve dining is that the restaurant in question does not jack up its prices by 25 percent or suddenly switch to a tasting menu. It honestly always brings me a bit of joy when I call up a venue and I learn they’re simply serving the usual a la carte menu for the otherwise opulent holiday. Such was the case at Market Bistro in Jericho, Long Island, where my family and I were able to sneak in a few hours before midnight. I came specifically for the braised short-rib cavatelli ($28), floppy strands of al dente pasta sitting in a mess of beefy ragu — with a nice dollop of lemon ricotta on top, to inject a bit of dairy into the rich jus. Technically it was a very good pasta, but again, what made me happiest is that it was literally the same thing the restaurant served on any given night. 519 North Broadway, Jericho. near Jericho Turnpike — Ryan Sutton, chief critic

Paratha BEC at Mount Everest Deli & Grocery

I was packing for a trip out of the country when a friend texted me that a bodega in their neighborhood was serving a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on paratha. I checked the time: Twelve hours until my flight. Okay, off to Queens. An hour later I was standing under the neon sign of Mount Everest Deli & Grocery, a small grocer in Ridgewood with a counter up front selling biryani, chile chicken over rice, momos in a half-dozen preparations, and sure enough, the paratha of my dreams. For $4.49, scrambled eggs and American cheese are rolled up in the layered South Asian flatbread, and I added turkey bacon and hot sauce for a dollar more. Cut in two, the cross-section revealed a gooey breakfast galaxy and probably the best five dollars I spent in 2022. 5609 Myrtle Ave, between Cornelia Street and Cypress Avenue, Ridgewood — Luke Fortney, reporter