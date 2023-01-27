Michelin Bib Dim Sum Go Go Is Opening in the East Village Soon

The dim sum parlor that’s been open in Chinatown since 2000 and garnered a nod on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list last year, is heading for the East Village with an additional location. The team has confirmed that the restaurant is debuting at 221 First Avenue, East 13th Street imminently.

Real Mother Shuckers is coming to Luke’s Lobster

Every Thursday, starting February 2, Black-owned oyster purveyor Real Mother Shuckers (as seen on Netflix’s High on the Hog), will be popping up at the Midtown Luke Lobster’s. Drop by from 3 to 7 p.m. at 207 E. 43rd Street, near Third Avenue, per the flier. Eater has reached out for more info on the end date.

A tinned fish party is coming for the Freehand Hotel

Luisa is a new natural wine bar residency that will run at the Studio Cafe space of the hotel through the month of March. There will be coastal wines, mostly from Spain and Portugal, as well as cured meat plates and, of course, tinned fish. It’s a preview of a forthcoming restaurant Roberta’s alum Maya Serhan hopes to open. Serhan says she plans to collaborate with outside chefs to also “create their version of a tinned fish plate.” Reservations can be made at hello@luisanyc.com.

Bongos is a restaurant no longer

After just a few months in operation, the Lower East Side restaurant held its last dinner service on January 23; it’s pivoting to become simply a bar. “The best path to throwing a party long-term is to pare back our menu,” said owner Michael Bray, also behind bars Kind Regards and Ding-a-ling, in an email to Eater.