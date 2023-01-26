Anna Delvey’s House-Arrest Dinner Parties Are Getting a TV Show

Last fall, Eater reported that Anna Delvey would be launching a dinner series out of her East Village apartment while on house arrest; now those parties will get their own reality television series, per Variety. Delvey’s dream guests for the show, dubbed Delvey’s Dinner Club would be people like tech mogul Elon Musk, performance artist Marina Abramovic, and author Ottessa Moshfegh, according to the New York Post. This wouldn’t be the first television series about the con artist known for posing as a German heiress between 2013 and 2017; previously, Delvey was the subject of the scripted Netflix series, Inventing Anna.

Le Paris Dakar expands to Greenpoint

A French and Sengalese micro-coffee chain has expanded from its locations in Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy to Greenpoint. The creperie is now open 141 India Street, near Manhattan Avenue, according to Greenpointers.

Free burgers and banana pudding this weekend

Smash burger chain 7th Street Burger is giving away free burgers and banana pudding (from its partnership with neighbor Baonana), at its original location. It’s all going down at 91 E. Seventh Street, near First Avenue, from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, January 28.

Ghetto Gastro is launching limited-time menu in NYC

Food collective Ghetto Gastro is collaborating on a limited-run menu at bar Harry’s New York, for Black History Month. The menu uses the Ghetto Gastro team’s line of waffle mixes: On the menu, find a matcha waffle with walnut syrup, or a version with buttermilk fried chicken and matcha waffles. Find them through the month of February at 36 Central Park West South, inside of the Park Lane Hotel.