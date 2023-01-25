Here Are NYC’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

And just like that — the James Beard Awards are back. The James Beard Foundation revealed on Wednesday its list of semifinalists for this year’s annual awards.

The semifinalist announcement is essentially the longer list of nominees that kicks off a busy season of awards. Next up is a pared-down list of finalists on March 29. Winners in each category will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

It’s the second year back for the esteemed awards, which remain a coveted industry nod for chefs and restaurateurs, and are sometimes referred to as the Oscars of the food industry. The Foundation canceled its awards seasons in 2020 and 2021 following a public reckoning that resulted in nominees withdrawing from the process. For the 2022 awards season, the Foundation conducted an extensive internal audit in an effort to make the awards more equitable; new categories have since been added to the mix, and the organization set a benchmark to have at least 50 percent of its committee members and judges be people of color by 2023.

New to the awards this year is the best bakery category, recognizing a “baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Here’s who made the cut in New York City and New York state:

Best New Restaurant

Al Coro

Dept of Culture

KRU

Stissing House (Pine Plains, New York)

Outstanding Chef

Eder Montero and Alex Raij, La Vara

Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Nora Faye Allen, Mel the Bakery

Camari Mick, the Musket Room

Outstanding Restaurateur

Sims and Kirsten Harlow Foster, Foster Supply Hospitality (the DeBruce, Arnold House Tavern, and Kenoza Hall)

Outstanding Restaurant

Veselka

Via Carota

Outstanding Bakery

She Wolf Bakery

Outstanding Bar

Dante

Harlem Hops

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Waxlight Bar à Vin (Buffalo, New York)

Cote

Outstanding Hospitality

Lil’ Deb’s Oasis (Hudson, New York)

Melba’s

Emerging Chef

Telly Justice, HAGS

Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill

Best Chef: New York State

Gerardo Alcaraz, Aldama

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh

Mary Attea, the Musket Room

Giovanni Cervantes, Taqueria Ramírez

Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s

Shenarri Freeman, Cadence

Charles Gabriel, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken

Anthony Gonçalves, Kanopi (White Plains, New York)

Sol Han, Little Mad

JJ Johnson, Fieldtrip

Sohui Kim, Gage & Tollner

Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton (Hudson, New York)

Paolo Garcia Mendoza, Karenderya (Nyack, New York)

Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shukette

Junghyun Park, Atomix

Franco Sampogna, Frevo

Eric See, Ursula

Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo

Sohail Zandi, Brushland Eating House (Bovina, New York)

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Foundation Awards.