Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse Cote Is Opening a Giant Three-Story Restaurant

Simon Kim, the owner of Manhattan’s Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote, is opening a new restaurant at 550 Madison Avenue, between East 55th and East 56th streets, in partnership with Olayan Group, the Saudi investment company that purchased the 850,000-square-foot skyscraper for $1.4 billion in 2016, according to Commercial Observer. The unnamed spot will occupy three stories in a landmarked building that used to house the headquarters of Sony. The space is reportedly outfitted with 60-foot ceilings and large windows overlooking Madison Avenue. Eater has contacted Kim’s restaurant group, Gracious Hospitality Management, for more information on the new project.

232 Bleecker is out, Dig is inn

The company formerly known as Dig Inn shuttered its sit-down restaurant, called 232 Bleecker, last September, vowing at the time to reopen in the space with a new menu. Some four months later, the team is back with Dig on Bleecker, a walk-up, counter-service restaurant that’s “designed to make it feel like you’re going home” — not another location of the fast-casual bowl chain with bright lights and big meatballs. In addition to the usual bowls and sides, the menu now lists club sandwiches, focaccia, and a daily happy hour.

The city’s ‘first THC bake shop’ is expanding

A bakery claiming to be the city’s “first THC bake shop” is headed uptown with a second location next month, East Side Feed reports. Sweetooth opened its first shop last fall, selling weed-infused baked goods, pre-packaged gummies, joints, and more from a small storefront in the East Village. The new location, at 1662 First Avenue, between East 86th and 87th streets, opens on the Upper East Side on February 5.

Bidding starts at $1 for the Lucky Strike bowling alley

Lucky Strike, a Hell’s Kitchen bowling alley that closed after 13 years in 2021, is up for auction. The lanes at 660 W. 42nd Sreet, at Twelfth Avenue, are being liquidated at an online auction held until 10 a.m. on February 8. Bidding starts at $1, and the winning bidder walks away with 26 bowling lanes, 500 bowling balls, and 500 pairs of bowling shoes.