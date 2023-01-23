New York City Sues New York State Over Botched Foie Gras Ban

New York City is suing New York state over its handling of the proposed foie gras ban, which was intended to prohibit the sale of the luxury dish harvested from the livers of ducks and geese. The ban, called Local Law 202, was approved by City Council in October 2019 and set to take effect last November, but it’s stuck in limbo due to a lawsuit from two upstate farms that claimed the change would force them to lay off hundreds of workers. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets sided with the farms in December, and now the New York City Law Department is taking the fight to the Manhattan Supreme Court to resurrect the bill, according to the New York Post.

Owner of Junoon to open new restaurant in the East Village

Junoon, one of the first Indian restaurants in the country to earn a Michelin star, is taking over the former home of Momofuku Ssäm Bar at 207 Second Avenue, at East 13th Street. Owner Rajesh Bhardwaj signed a 10-year lease for the 5,500-square-foot space, with plans to serve cocktails from a bar at the front of the restaurant and dishes said to be inspired by roadside stalls in India from two dining rooms, Commercial Observer reports.

Mission Ceviche is expanding to Union Square

Upper East Side Peruvian restaurant Mission Ceviche is headed downtown with a second location, Commercial Observer reports. Owners Jose Luis Chavez and Brice Mastroluca have signed a lease on an 11,000-square-foot space at 5 E. 17th Street, between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, near Union Square. The ceviche shop started as a stall in the Gansevoort Market in 2015 before opening at its current home on the Upper East Side in 2019.

A 43-year-old bakery is closing in Hoboken

Dom’s Bakery Grand, one of Frank Sinatra’s favorite bakeries in New Jersey, will close after 43 years at the end of the month. The Hoboken institution announced the news on Facebook over the weekend, writing that owners Dom and Flo Castelitto plan to retire. The team will close things out with a celebration on January 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.