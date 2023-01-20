H Mart Is Opening a New Grocery Store on the Upper East Side

H Mart is headed to the Upper East Side. The cult-favorite Korean grocer, known for its all-encompassing snack aisles and ample frozen foods selection, has signed on an Upper East Side space at 223 E. 86th Street, between Second and Third avenues, the Real Deal reports. The 8,500-square-foot store is slated to open this summer, joining locations of H Mart in Bayside, the East Village, Flushing, Koreatown, Morningside Heights, and most recently, Long Island City.

A Black-owned food store is coming to Brooklyn

BEM, the city’s first Black-owned cookbook shop, is raising funds to set up a temporary cafe at the BRIC House, a studio and performance space at 647 Fulton Street, at Rockwell Place, in Fort Greene. The bookstore started with online sales in 2021, before running a series of pop-ups across the city, including one in the gift shop of the Museum of Food and Drink. The team plans to open a permanent storefront this fall.

A Korean fried chicken restaurant spreads its wings

Rokstar Chicken, a Korean fried chicken business that operates out of supermarkets across the city, is opening its first location in Manhattan. Owner Mark Lee tells Eater that the business is setting up shop at a location of Food Bazaar in Harlem, at 201 E. 125th Street, at Third Avenue. It opens on February 13 with its usual menu of fried chicken sandwiches, wings, and fries.

Marc Forgione is moving his eponymous restaurant

Chef Marc Forgione will close his eponymous restaurant after some 15 years to reopen in the former home of David Bouley’s Brushstroke, which closed in 2018 after seven years. Restaurant Marc Forgione will remain largely unchanged at its new home one block over at 30 Hudson Street, at Duane Street, where there’s 60 seats in the dining room and another 24 at a bar, according to Tribeca Citizen. The move is expected to take place in February.