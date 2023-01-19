A Coming Soon Sign Appears at Superiority Burger

Rabid superfans of Superiority Burger: Get your camp-out tents ready, because any day now the team may be opening its doors. The restaurant, which is relocating to the former home of neighborhood staple Odessa diner this season, put up “coming soon” signage this week, according to EV Grieve. In recent weeks the restaurant has hinted at the new menu posting desserts, tea sandwiches, and hippie wraps. The restaurant will be much bigger than the original outpost on East Ninth Street. “I find it completely beautiful — the soda counter, the satellite bar, the cash register station. I don’t plan to change it at all,” said owner Brooks Headley in an interview with Grub Street back in 2021.

A new menu at Crown Shy that previews more to come

Culinary Director Jassimran Singh, for the 70 Pine Street property is swapping out the menu at Crown Shy next week, with a North Indian version, inspired by his childhood in Delhi. According to a representative, the pop-up of sorts is a testing ground for a restaurant Singh is plotting on his own. Singh’s menu will run at Crown Shy from January 23rd through 25th, and then again on February 27th and 28th. Reservations are available on Resy.

Dim sum drag at Jing Fong

Community organization Welcome to Chinatown is hosting dinners with six neighborhood restaurants for Lunar New Year. Half the reservations for the event series are live and are kicking off with an event at Pot Luck Club on January 25. Then, on January 26, Welcome to Chinatown is hosting drag dim sum with Jing Fong. Check out the team’s website for more information on the series, including additional events at Golden Diner, Mee Sum, Wo Hop, and Round K.

Doner kebabs for 14th Street

Döner Haus appears to be in the works at 240 E. 14th Street, between Second and Third avenues. The restaurant promises “real German kebabs” for $9.99, according to EV Grieve. It’s the former home of Eddie Huang’s Baohaus, which closed in October 2020.