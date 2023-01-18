Taiwanese Restaurant 886 Is Hosting a Pop-Up With Dominique Ansel in Manhattan

Dominique Ansel is working chef Eric Sze of Taiwanese party spots 886 and Wenwen, on a limited-offer Lunar New Year special, that combines cronut techniques with the Chinese flatbread shaobing. From Jan 20 to 22, Sze will offer a French-style shaobing pork belly sandwich, with a peanut rice milk drink ($22 for both), at the Dominique Ansel Workshop location in Flatiron, 17 E. 27th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues.

Cheeky Sandwiches has a new home

The po’boy spot, which had been at 35 Orchard Street since 2009, has relocated to 119 Essex Street. It’s unclear from the company’s Instagram post if the Essex Street venture is a temporary pop-up or permanent location. A prior Instagram post suggested that the relocation was due to a “bad case of the landlords,” according to reporting by the neighborhood blog the Lo-Down. Eater has reached out for more information.

A speakeasy from Hand Hospitality

George Bang Bang has opened its doors, located behind a door inside the team’s Korean restaurant OkDongsik. The bar food menu, from LittleMad’s chef Sol Han, lists dishes like grilled cheese, tartare de boeuf, Caesar salad with panko crispies, and the fish-shaped scallion waffles, bungeoppang, a staple at the group’s LittleMad restaurant, reinterpreted with the sweet-savory combination of strawberry jam. The bar is located at 13 E. 30th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, in Nomad.

A new coffee shop-bookstore is headed for Ridgewood

Local roaster Honeymoon Coffee is planting down roots with its first coffee shop, at 517 Onderdonk Avenue, at Bleecker Street, according to an Instagram post. The coffee shop will also act as an annex for Molasses Books, a mainstay in Bushwick for a decade, stocked with titles curated by its team.