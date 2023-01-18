 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taiwanese Restaurant 886 Is Hosting a Pop-Up With Dominique Ansel in Manhattan

Plus, the Lower East Side’s Cheeky Sandwiches has a new home — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A Lunar New Year special from chef Eric Sze.
A Lunar New Year special from chef Eric Sze.
Dominique Ansel

Dominique Ansel is working chef Eric Sze of Taiwanese party spots 886 and Wenwen, on a limited-offer Lunar New Year special, that combines cronut techniques with the Chinese flatbread shaobing. From Jan 20 to 22, Sze will offer a French-style shaobing pork belly sandwich, with a peanut rice milk drink ($22 for both), at the Dominique Ansel Workshop location in Flatiron, 17 E. 27th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues.

Cheeky Sandwiches has a new home

The po’boy spot, which had been at 35 Orchard Street since 2009, has relocated to 119 Essex Street. It’s unclear from the company’s Instagram post if the Essex Street venture is a temporary pop-up or permanent location. A prior Instagram post suggested that the relocation was due to a “bad case of the landlords,” according to reporting by the neighborhood blog the Lo-Down. Eater has reached out for more information.

A speakeasy from Hand Hospitality

George Bang Bang has opened its doors, located behind a door inside the team’s Korean restaurant OkDongsik. The bar food menu, from LittleMad’s chef Sol Han, lists dishes like grilled cheese, tartare de boeuf, Caesar salad with panko crispies, and the fish-shaped scallion waffles, bungeoppang, a staple at the group’s LittleMad restaurant, reinterpreted with the sweet-savory combination of strawberry jam. The bar is located at 13 E. 30th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, in Nomad.

A new coffee shop-bookstore is headed for Ridgewood

Local roaster Honeymoon Coffee is planting down roots with its first coffee shop, at 517 Onderdonk Avenue, at Bleecker Street, according to an Instagram post. The coffee shop will also act as an annex for Molasses Books, a mainstay in Bushwick for a decade, stocked with titles curated by its team.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

By Luke Fortney

No, Gas Ovens Aren’t Being Banned in New York Restaurants

By Melissa McCart

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Welp, Shake Shack Is Opening in Bed-Stuy

By Luke Fortney

Ursula, One of Brooklyn’s Best Breakfast Burrito Spots, Is Moving to Bed-Stuy

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world