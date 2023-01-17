 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

Plus, a Queens cheese shop is closing after more than 65 years — and more intel

by Luke Fortney
The aguachile negro at Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights comes served out of a hulking molcajete.
Mariscos El Submarino is opening in Greenpoint.
Luke Fortney/Eater NY

Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.

A fast-casual star is opening in Williamsburg

Milu, a popular restaurant in Flatiron for fast-casual Chinese food, is headed to Williamsburg. Signage is up on a space at 235 Kent Avenue, between Grand and North First streets, and owner Connie Chung confirms that the second location should be up and running by March or April. Chung, a former sous chef at the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, opened the first location of Milu in October 2020.

There’s a new sandwich shop from the Winner bakery team

Park Slope’s Winner cafe and bakery is on an expansion tear, as Eater previously reported. First came the next-door restaurant, called Runner Up, in 2021. Then he opened a takeout counter with pastries in the Prospect Park Picnic House. A butcher shop with sandwiches is the latest to arrive. WIN — at 747 Franklin Avenue, at Sterling Place, in Crown Heights — is open from Friday to Sunday for now, with a couple of sandwiches for takeout. A casual bar, from the same team, will eventually open in the space at night.

A Queens cheese shop closes after 65 years

Cheese of the World, a cheese shop that’s operated in Queens’s Forest Hills neighborhood for more than 65 years, will close at the end of the month, Forest Hills Post reports. Owner Nellie Chiu, who took over the decades-old cheese shop in 2018, announced the news on Instagram last Wednesday without providing a reason for the closure.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

Taiwanese Restaurant 886 Is Hosting a Pop-Up With Dominique Ansel in Manhattan

By Emma Orlow

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

No, Gas Ovens Aren’t Being Banned in New York Restaurants

By Melissa McCart

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Welp, Shake Shack Is Opening in Bed-Stuy

By Luke Fortney

Ursula, One of Brooklyn’s Best Breakfast Burrito Spots, Is Moving to Bed-Stuy

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world