Queens Mexican Seafood Star Mariscos El Submarino Is Opening in Brooklyn

Mariscos El Submarino, a small Queens restaurant that helped jumpstart a larger Mexican seafood movement in the city, is expanding. The mariscos spot from owners Alonso Guzman and Amy Hernandez will open a new restaurant in Greenpoint — at 222 Franklin Street, near Green Street — this spring. Details are still scarce on the second location, but Guzman tells Eater it will be a “new concept” that’s distinct from their Queens restaurant. The original location of Mariscos El Submarino opened in Jackson Heights in 2020, finding fans at Eater and the New York Times with its well-priced ceviches and aguachiles.

A fast-casual star is opening in Williamsburg

Milu, a popular restaurant in Flatiron for fast-casual Chinese food, is headed to Williamsburg. Signage is up on a space at 235 Kent Avenue, between Grand and North First streets, and owner Connie Chung confirms that the second location should be up and running by March or April. Chung, a former sous chef at the three-Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park, opened the first location of Milu in October 2020.

There’s a new sandwich shop from the Winner bakery team

Park Slope’s Winner cafe and bakery is on an expansion tear, as Eater previously reported. First came the next-door restaurant, called Runner Up, in 2021. Then he opened a takeout counter with pastries in the Prospect Park Picnic House. A butcher shop with sandwiches is the latest to arrive. WIN — at 747 Franklin Avenue, at Sterling Place, in Crown Heights — is open from Friday to Sunday for now, with a couple of sandwiches for takeout. A casual bar, from the same team, will eventually open in the space at night.

A Queens cheese shop closes after 65 years

Cheese of the World, a cheese shop that’s operated in Queens’s Forest Hills neighborhood for more than 65 years, will close at the end of the month, Forest Hills Post reports. Owner Nellie Chiu, who took over the decades-old cheese shop in 2018, announced the news on Instagram last Wednesday without providing a reason for the closure.