 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Foul Witch From Roberta’s Is Opening in the East Village

Plus, South Philly Barbacoa will be in Brooklyn for three months — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
Roberta’s
The exterior of Roberta’s in Bushwick.
Daniel Krieger/Eater NY

Pizza maven Roberta’s has been plotting a wine bar restaurant in the East Village since at least 2019, and now the spot has a name. What initially seemed like another Roberta’s outpost, is now a new concept called Foul Witch, the team confirms. The restaurant will open at 15 Avenue A, near East Second Street, this year. Back in 2018, Roberta’s team unleashed a temporary restaurant at Frieze Art Fair dubbed Foul Witch by Blanca (the latter being the New York Times-reviewed fine dining restaurant Roberta’s team operated in Bushwick). At the time, Eater reported that the pop-up restaurant included “an all-day menu of natural wines and dishes like wagyu tartar, scallop ceviche, and a double cheeseburger.” It is unclear whether any of those dishes will appear in the East Village. Meanwhile, Foul Witch was approved for its beer-wine license, and, according to EV Grieve, a community board application lists the menu as Italian. Roberta’s declined to comment.

South Philly Barbacoa is coming to NYC for the next three months

Fans of the Chef’s Table-featured Philadephia taqueria by Cristina Martinez can rejoice: The restaurant will take up residence in New York City for the next three months, starting January 14. The temporary pop-up will be hosted at Nimbus Kitchen, a commercial kitchen in downtown Brooklyn, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street. South Philly Barbacoa will operate with pre-orders and delivery, tamales and family-style barbacoa. Customers can order by filling out the online form.

Bryan Ford is opening a pastry food truck this spring

Bryan Ford is set to launch Artisan Bryan the Bakery, a pandulceria truck, and a more permanent (albeit mobile) headquarters for his sweets in NYC this spring. Ahead of the launch, he will also host a residency at Nimbus Kitchen, starting in April. Today, he’s opened preorders for a stacked pan dulce box which he will sell at Nimbus on his first week there (following that service will be walk-up only).

Bánh by Lauren Lunar New Year treats

Pre-sales go live at noon today for Bánh by Lauren’s Lunar New Year pastry box. The $88 package includes treats like Vietnamese honeycomb cake, sweet sticky rice, pandan cake, and a sesame peanut candy, meant to serve 2-3. Pick-up orders will be available at the Lower East Side Vietnamese spot Mắm January 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Ursula, One of Brooklyn’s Best Breakfast Burrito Spots, Is Moving to Bed-Stuy

By Emma Orlow

A Rockaway Burrito Shop Heads Inland to Williamsburg — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Eater Staff

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards This Year

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

Sullivan Street Bakery Reopens Production After Disastrous Flood

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Ample Hills Creamery at Risk of Permanently Closing Its 12 Scoop Shops

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world