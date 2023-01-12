Foul Witch From Roberta’s Is Opening in the East Village

Pizza maven Roberta’s has been plotting a wine bar restaurant in the East Village since at least 2019, and now the spot has a name. What initially seemed like another Roberta’s outpost, is now a new concept called Foul Witch, the team confirms. The restaurant will open at 15 Avenue A, near East Second Street, this year. Back in 2018, Roberta’s team unleashed a temporary restaurant at Frieze Art Fair dubbed Foul Witch by Blanca (the latter being the New York Times-reviewed fine dining restaurant Roberta’s team operated in Bushwick). At the time, Eater reported that the pop-up restaurant included “an all-day menu of natural wines and dishes like wagyu tartar, scallop ceviche, and a double cheeseburger.” It is unclear whether any of those dishes will appear in the East Village. Meanwhile, Foul Witch was approved for its beer-wine license, and, according to EV Grieve, a community board application lists the menu as Italian. Roberta’s declined to comment.

South Philly Barbacoa is coming to NYC for the next three months

Fans of the Chef’s Table-featured Philadephia taqueria by Cristina Martinez can rejoice: The restaurant will take up residence in New York City for the next three months, starting January 14. The temporary pop-up will be hosted at Nimbus Kitchen, a commercial kitchen in downtown Brooklyn, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 383 Bridge Street, near Willoughby Street. South Philly Barbacoa will operate with pre-orders and delivery, tamales and family-style barbacoa. Customers can order by filling out the online form.

Bryan Ford is opening a pastry food truck this spring

Bryan Ford is set to launch Artisan Bryan the Bakery, a pandulceria truck, and a more permanent (albeit mobile) headquarters for his sweets in NYC this spring. Ahead of the launch, he will also host a residency at Nimbus Kitchen, starting in April. Today, he’s opened preorders for a stacked pan dulce box which he will sell at Nimbus on his first week there (following that service will be walk-up only).

Bánh by Lauren Lunar New Year treats

Pre-sales go live at noon today for Bánh by Lauren’s Lunar New Year pastry box. The $88 package includes treats like Vietnamese honeycomb cake, sweet sticky rice, pandan cake, and a sesame peanut candy, meant to serve 2-3. Pick-up orders will be available at the Lower East Side Vietnamese spot Mắm January 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.