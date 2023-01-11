 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michelin Announces 14 New York Restaurants Up for Awards in 2023

It’s the first round of additions to the New York guide since Michelin announced its star and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall

by Luke Fortney
Dressed crab sits over ice with shrimp cocktail, scallops, prawns, and oysters
A seafood platter at Le Rock, one of 14 new additions to Michelin’s New York guide.
Le Rock

The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.

The latest round of award contenders includes Koloman, an Austrian restaurant in Nomad’s Ace Hotel; Kru, the Thai offshoot from a former Fish Cheeks chef; Claud, an overachieving wine bar from two Momofuku Ko alums; Le Rock, the follow-up to Frenchette in Rockefeller Center; and Lord’s, serving British tavern fare in Greenwich Village.

As restaurateurs learned when awards were announced, being added to the New York guide isn’t a guarantee that a restaurant will receive single- or multiple stars, nor does it indicate one’s fate on the list of Bib Gourmands, a larger category of more affordable establishments. Countless restaurants that were added to the New York guide ended last year’s awards night empty-handed, including Peak, who hosted the event; Bonnie’s, one of the year’s hottest tables; and Les Trois Chevaux, from chef Angie Mar.

If anything, the citywide guide is an indicator of new restaurant openings Michelin has its eye on. The latest additions emphasize upscale establishments below 59th Street in Manhattan, which account for 10 of the 14 new adds, along with restaurants in Westchester and upstate New York. Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Brooklyn outside of Williamsburg were notably snubbed from 2023’s first update to the guide.

Michelin updates its New York guide intermittently throughout the year. The new additions join more than 400 restaurants already on the guide from past years, including at least 80 added in 2022. See the full list of new adds for New York below:

  • C as in Charlie
  • Lord’s
  • Shmoné
  • Claud
  • Coco Shack
  • Ipanema
  • Le Rock
  • 53
  • Joji
  • Koloman
  • Kru
  • Augustine’s Salumeria
  • La Cremaillere
  • Town House

