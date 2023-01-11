The Michelin Guide is out with the first round of New York restaurants it's considering for awards this year. Fourteen restaurants in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Westchester were added on Wednesday to the organization’s New York guide, a running list of restaurants in contention for awards. It’s the first round of new additions since Michelin announced its stars and Bib Gourmand recipients last fall.

The latest round of award contenders includes Koloman, an Austrian restaurant in Nomad’s Ace Hotel; Kru, the Thai offshoot from a former Fish Cheeks chef; Claud, an overachieving wine bar from two Momofuku Ko alums; Le Rock, the follow-up to Frenchette in Rockefeller Center; and Lord’s, serving British tavern fare in Greenwich Village.

As restaurateurs learned when awards were announced, being added to the New York guide isn’t a guarantee that a restaurant will receive single- or multiple stars, nor does it indicate one’s fate on the list of Bib Gourmands, a larger category of more affordable establishments. Countless restaurants that were added to the New York guide ended last year’s awards night empty-handed, including Peak, who hosted the event; Bonnie’s, one of the year’s hottest tables; and Les Trois Chevaux, from chef Angie Mar.

If anything, the citywide guide is an indicator of new restaurant openings Michelin has its eye on. The latest additions emphasize upscale establishments below 59th Street in Manhattan, which account for 10 of the 14 new adds, along with restaurants in Westchester and upstate New York. Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Brooklyn outside of Williamsburg were notably snubbed from 2023’s first update to the guide.

Michelin updates its New York guide intermittently throughout the year. The new additions join more than 400 restaurants already on the guide from past years, including at least 80 added in 2022. See the full list of new adds for New York below:

C as in Charlie

Lord’s

Shmoné

Claud

Coco Shack

Ipanema

Le Rock

53

Joji

Koloman

Kru

Augustine’s Salumeria

La Cremaillere

Town House