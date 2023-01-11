Sullivan Street Bakery Reopens Production After Disastrous Flood

Production is back to normal at Sullivan Street Bakery in Hell’s Kitchen, following a flood from a water main break at the facility in November 2022. At the time, owner Jim Lahey told Eater that the bakery was “flatlined” and all baking production would be halted at the location indefinitely. During the shutdown, colleague bakers from Balthazar, Bread Alone, Granddaisy, and Il Forno, banded together to keep Lahey’s businesses stocked with bread products during its busiest time of year. “In my 28 years, I’ve never not had an oven working,” Lahey told Eater in November. Sullivan Street Bakery first opened in 1994 and to date has multiple locations including one in Soho, and Sullivan Street Bakery and Chelsea pizzeria, all open. Eater has reached out to Lahey for more information.

Owner of La Superior debuts lower Manhattan taco spot

Playita opens today at 202 Clinton Street, between East Broadway and Henry Street, on the Lower East Side. The menu focuses on Mexican mariscos, with spicy shrimp and fish tacos, ceviche, and a shrimp cocktail, among the offerings. Owner Iris Avelar also operates La Superior in Williamsburg and tells Eater that the new counter spot is in collaboration with Nicholas Cox, the former executive chef at the original La Esquina. The restaurant will operate Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., and then for dinner, 5 to 10 p.m.

Nudibranch ditches its tasting menu

Nudibranch — which began its life as a pop-up, then opened as a full-service restaurant in March 2022 — is doing away with its tasting-menu format. The East Village restaurant from Momofuku and Jungsik alums is transitioning to a la carte, effective immediately, with dishes like frog leg with galangal and ginger, squid with runner beans, and pork belly with gochujang romesco. “Dishes will be changing more often and to be frank we think it would be a much more fun restaurant for both the team and our guests,” co-owner Jeff Kim told Eater.

A cafe for Cadman Plaza

Cadman Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn may soon be getting a cafe, Brownstoner reports. The proposal would transform a maintenance building from the 1950s into a concession stand, at the intersection of Cadman Plaza West and Tillary Street. New York’s Parks Department is currently taking proposals for bids on the space, which will operate during park hours and will be able to sell liquor, pending State Liquor Authority approval.