Ample Hills Creamery at Risk of Permanently Closing Its 12 Scoop Shops

Ample Hills Creamery is back in financial turmoil under new owners. The ice cream company, which started with a single location in Prospect Heights in 2011, remains closed following a temporary furlough that was expected to last a week, Patch reports. The ice cream maker, which was sold to manufacturing company Schmitt Industries in 2020 following its bankruptcy, shuttered its 12 scoop shops across New York, New Jersey, and California on December 19 in a bid to raise money to keep the business running. “There is no assurance that additional capital will be obtained and if the company cannot raise sufficient capital, it will be required to shut down operations indefinitely,” a statement on its website reads. In Park Slope, where Ample Hills opened last year, a notice on the front door from the building’s landlord demands nearly $113,000 in unpaid rent, according to Patch. Eater has contacted Ample Hills Creamery and Schmitt Industries for more information.

A Pete Wells Sichuan favorite closes shop

It’s not looking good for Guan Fu. The Sichuan restaurant, located at the bottom of a Flushing development and a favorite of New York Times critic Pete Wells, has been listed as permanently closed on Google since at least December. The restaurant’s last sign of life on social media was December 23, the phone line reroutes to an unidentified voicemail, and all of its delivery options have been cut off. The last Yelp review is dated October 31.

MáLà Project has an opening date in Brooklyn

MáLà Project, the Chinese dry pot restaurant with a few locations in Manhattan, has an opening date for its first Brooklyn location. Previously slated to open last fall, the restaurant at 603 Manhattan Avenue, near Nassau Avenue, in Greenpoint will now open in March, a spokesperson for owner Amelie Kang tells Eater. It’s the fourth outpost for the restaurant, known for its build-your-own stir fries served in a stylish setting.

A desserts shop makes a comeback in Gowanus

ByClio, a comeback of sorts for the chef Clio Goodman, who ran the East Village’s popular Puddin’ desserts shop over a decade ago, is now open in Gowanus. The bakery at 400 Third Avenue, near Sixth Street, is taking orders for custom cakes online, with slices of fenugreek gooseberry, vegan carrot, and rainbow cake available in person, along with mole brownies and Turkish coffee cookies. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.