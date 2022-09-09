New Yorkers Mourn the Queen’s Death at English Restaurants

In the Little England stretch of the West Village, restaurants were thronged late into Thursday night as customers mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II over plates of fried fish and bangers and mash. Every seat was taken at the decades-old Tea & Sympathy “both indoors and out,” says Eater critic Robert Sietsema. Fish and chips shop A Salt & Battery, on the same block, was likewise packed, while Myers of Keswick, a British grocer on Hudson Street, erected a tribute in its window with “well-wishers dropping by and sneaking under the half-open gate to deliver their condolences,” according to Sietsema. The scene was “strangely upbeat,” he says, although “these are normally jolly places anyway.” Eater critic Robert Sietsema contributed reporting.

A congee cafe in Bed-Stuy looks to grow

Maya Congee Cafe, an East Asian general store and restaurant in Bed-Stuy, is opening a second location at 1013 Fulton Street, between Washington and Classon Ave, in nearby Clinton Hill. The cafe known for its vegan congee made from white rice, brown rice and quinoa announced the expansion plans in an Instagram post on Thursday evening. It’s now eyeing a mid-October opening, according to a Kickstarter that’s raising money to help cover buildout and operating costs.

There’s a new cocktail bar at the Schaller & Weber butcher shop

Jeremy Schaller, the third-generation owner of Schaller & Weber, will open a cocktail bar two doors down from the popular Upper East Side butcher shop, the New York Times reports. The bar opens on September 21 with Austrian wines and cocktails that incorporate Austrian schnapps, according to the publication. Charcuterie from the butcher shop, nearby, and standard bar fare round out the menu.

A collab brew for Hunger Action Month

Food Bank for New York City has announced a Brooklyn brew collaboration, “Food For Thought,” made by Threes Brewing in Gowanus using old bread from Runner & Stone bakery — an effort to raise awareness about food waste. Every purchase of the spicy lager provides five meals for New Yorkers in need. Mark your calendar for a benefit tasting on September 13 at Threes Brewing from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $125. Disclosure: Eater has an ongoing partnership with Food Bank for New York City.

Join Eater at this year’s New York City Wine and Food Festival

Tickets are still available for this Eater-hosted event during NYCWFF: On Saturday, October 15, Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse teams up with Dhamaka, one of last year’s best new restaurants in the country, for a lunch menu with wine. Tickets are $235.