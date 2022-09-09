An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings

More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.

Below, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant closures, including a 91-year-old diner in the Upper East Side and a Korean smoothie spot in the East Village. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at ny@eater.com. This post will be updated regularly.

September 9

Elmhurst: Deksen closed on August 27 after six years of serving family-style Thai dishes like chicken curry noodle soup and basil fried rice. It was the first restaurant proprietorship for spouses and longtime restaurant industry employees, Ramphai Rinnasak and Phaisat Sirimatrasit, who are closing up the shop for a new life of retirement, a representative tells Eater. Their son will keep the lights on at their second restaurant, Bangkok Degree in Park Slope.

Greenwich Village: In 2018, Toriko — from Tokyo Restaurants Factory which runs Sushi Amane and Mifune — debuted with a focus on upscale yakitori. It racked up positive reviews until it shut down in March 2020. What was supposed to be a temporary closure “to ensure the health and safety” of customers and staff, according to an Instagram post, appears to have been permanent. What Now NY is reporting that locally sourced comfort food spot Gab’s has taken over the space.

Midtown West: Friday, August 26 marked the end of Hudson West, where edamame pistachio hummus and mastiha cocktails had their fans. You can still try other Greek dishes from the Livanos Restaurant Group, which owns Oceana and Molyvos, set to open shortly after Labor Day on 43rd Street and Ninth Avenue.

Crown Heights: Wild Birds closed this week, Brooklyn Magazine reports. “I’m incredibly proud and grateful” for Wild Birds’ run, co-owner Julian Klepper says. He hadn’t elaborated on the reasons for closing besides that it was “sad and sudden.” The venue, a destination for jazz, Afrobeat, cumbia, and more, offered food such as grandma-style tray pizza from Traze during the week and Chinelos Tacos on weekends.