Michelin Announces 30 New NYC Restaurants Up For Awards This Year

The Michelin Guide is out this week with another round of additions to its New York guide. The latest adds to the ongoing list were announced by the French tire maker on Tuesday morning. They consist of 30 restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester County that are in the running for awards, set to be announced this year on October 6 at a ceremony at Hudson Yards fine dining restaurant Peak.

The guide’s September additions join more than 500 restaurants on the New York guide, including: Aldama, an upscale Mexican restaurant in Williamsburg; Al Coro, Melissa Rodriguez and Jeff Katz’s Italian fine dining spot; HAGS, a queer tasting menu spot in the East Village; and Semma, a South Indian restaurant from the team behind Dhamaka, one of 2021’s best new restaurants. Zaab Zaab, a Thai restaurant in Elmhurst that recently announced expansion plans, was the only restaurant in Queens to make the cut.

Not to be confused with the organization’s annual awards ceremony, where stars and other accolades are bestowed upon or stripped from restaurants, the new adds are an indication of the types of venues that Michelin inspectors have on their radar. The list doesn’t guarantee that restaurants are receiving a star rating, nor does it indicate their fate on the guide’s Bib Gourmand list, a larger category of more affordable establishments.

The announcement is the latest in a string of updates to Michelin’s New York guide in what appears to be a bid to drum up press ahead of this year’s awards. The organization previously announced its award winners twice annually, but in November, the guide retired that tradition and has since announced a new group of contenders roughly every two months. The latest, added in July, consisted of 25 restaurants.

See the full list of additions for New York below: