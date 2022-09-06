The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

September 6

Heirloom tomato pie at Commerce Inn

It’s a bittersweet time of year when heirloom tomatoes start disappearing from farmers markets. One of my favorite dishes using them is the heirloom tomato pie, which requires specimens that are both sweet and still firm — and thus is impossible to make as the season winds down. The pie uses a conventional shell, and fills it with a few simple ingredients, including plain white cheese, herbs, and sliced tomatoes. The version I had over the weekend at Shaker tavern Commerce Inn was perfect, with the disappearing taste of summer in each glorious bite. Goodbye, tomato pie ($10), until next year. 50 Commerce Inn, between Bedford and Barrow streets, West Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Winter melon soup at Ping’s

You won’t find this winter melon soup on the menu at Ping’s, but visit this Chinatown dim sum spot enough times, and you’re sure to spot one at least once. The steaming gourds emerge from the kitchen in various sizes — “small,” pictured here, or medium and large for bigger groups — mostly reserved for customers in the know. The unlisted dish ($80) takes hours to prepare and to get ahold of it, you’ll have to call ahead of time. Why go through the trouble, when there’s perfectly good rice rolls and cold poached chicken that can be ordered on the spot? In my case, this soup ended up being one of the best I had this summer. It comes swimming with sea cucumber, mushroom, and tender melon meat that a server carves from the sides of the gourd. There’s enough broth for eight small bowls or so, making this a nice addition to a celebratory meal with other dishes. 22 Mott Street, near Pell Street, Chinatown — Luke Fortney, reporter

Etna Mess at Archestratus Books + Food

Served parfait style, this layered dessert is a play on the English Eton mess, offered at combination cookbook store and Sicilian cafe Archestratus. After seeing the flavor-of-the-day posted on Instagram, I nearly ran out the door to snag one with jammy tomatoes, strawberries, caramel, and meringue ($9.50 for a size that’s large enough to share, or portable enough to stick in the fridge for later). People love reminding you that tomato is, in fact, a fruit not a vegetable, but I haven’t experienced it in desserts before, really. Need more tomato desserts, please! 160 Huron Street, near Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint — Emma Orlow, reporter

Sushi hand roll at Momoya Soho

The omakase kiwami ($250 per person) at the newish Momoya Soho is a really fun journey, a deluxe series of dishes from starters to sashimi to chawanmushi, right into a super delicious 12-piece chef’s selection sushi, a miso soup respite, then a hand roll followed by, yes, dessert. After some glorious variations on tuna, this hand roll was a reminder: Let’s keep this tasting (and a bazillion bites of really beautiful fish later) every bit as special at the end. Next thing you know, dinner is done. 47 Prince Street near Mulberry Street, Soho — Melissa McCart, temp. editor