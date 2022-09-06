NYC’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Fall 2022

Fall is around the corner and so is a whole new onslaught of restaurant openings. This preview includes plenty of spots worth clearing the calendar for these next few months, including Caleta in the East Village from Wildair alums, Lord’s in the West Village from the Dame duo, Masalawala in Park Slope from the unstoppable Unapologetic Foods team, and Tatiana, Kwame Onwuachi’s debut at Lincoln Center Plaza.

As always, the opening dates listed below are moving targets. Delays or not, here are the most anticipated openings in the next few months.

50 Norman

Opening: September 16

50 Norman is a three-in-one location in a 3,500-square-foot space designed by Japan’s Jo Nagasaka. The first destination, Dashi Okume, will open in mid-September; the 20 or so-seat Tokyo-based counter has had a Tsukiji Fish Market location since the 1870s. Items available for dining in or to-go include make-your-own dashi packs where customers can choose among 20 ingredients, as well as various dried, pickled, or grilled fish products. Its opening correlates with lifestyle shop Cibone, offering plateware, kitchen items, and work by Japanese artists. Finally, the tiny House, an six-seat, French-Japanese nine-course tasting menu spot (with table seating for 16), will open in October, with Kyoto chef Yuji Tani running the kitchen. 50 Norman Avenue between Guernsey and Dobbin streets, Williamsburg

Caleta

Opening: November

Spouses and business partners Jesse Merchant Zuñiga and Javier Zuñiga, alums of the Wildair and Contra universe (where they initially met), launched their well-received ice cream brand Bad Habit during the pandemic. Now, the duo is opening their first-ever restaurant, in part to showcase those sweet rewards. By day, Caleta will serve cartons of Bad Habit ice cream to-go — and by night, it will offer a New American small plates menu to pair with wine, cartons of their ice cream, as well as desserts that use Bad Habit product like baked Alaska. Caleta will also be the official production home for Bad Habit. 131 Avenue A, between St. Mark’s Place and East Ninth Street, East Village

Lord’s

Opening: October

The fish-and-chips pop-up came first; it was followed by the full-blown English seafood restaurant, starring that golden fish-and-chips combo. Now, the intrepid team behind Dame is opening a second spot that is building on the mission of the first: to get New Yorkers acquainted with some top-notch English fare. Lord’s will be an English bistro that’s all about nose-to-tail cooking, including charcuterie, meat pies, and beef Wellington, according to chef and co-owner Ed Szymanski. There will be some seafood on the menu, too, but the fish and chips are staying firmly planted at Dame. 506 LaGuardia Place, near Bleecker Street, West Village

Masalawala & Sons

Opening: September

The hit-making duo, chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar, are on an expansion tear with three highly anticipated openings. On that lineup is a revived Masalawala in Park Slope — their first in Brooklyn — set to open on September 14, as a neighborhood restaurant with a retail shop for Indian pantry staples. The menu leans heavily into eastern Indian dishes like daab chingri, prawns cooked inside a spiced-up coconut and served in that presentation, Pandya tells Eater. Mazumdar explains the menu is a convergence of dishes his dad was cooking at home in the international trading hub of Calcutta at the same time Pandya, then a stranger was traveling and studying food there. In 2011, Mazumdar opened Masalawala in the Lower East Side for his father until the restaurant closed in 2021. Masalawala 2.0 — dubbed Masalawala & Sons — is a chance for Mazumdar to bring back family-style dishes that didn’t find success within a dining culture that was less open-minded. Meanwhile, Kebabwala’s debut in the East Village and Adda’s move to Manhattan are slated for early 2023. 365 Fifth Avenue, at Fifth Street, Park Slope

Naro

Opening: October

The celebrated husband-and-wife team behind Atomix, chef Junghyun Park and manager Ellia Park, is delving into underrepresented realms of Korean cuisine at their upcoming Rockefeller Center restaurant. Naro will “highlight the subtle and delicate flavors of Korea’s regional and seasonal cuisines,” a representative tells Eater. Seasonal vegetables and traditional techniques of fermentation and preservation are threaded through multi-course tasting menus and a la carte options, in a kitchen led by executive chef Nate Kuester, an alum of Atoboy and other fine dining spots. 610 Fifth Avenue, Rockefeller Center rink level, Midtown

S&P

Opening: September

The old-school Manhattan sandwich counter formerly known as Eisenberg’s is coming back to life, thanks to the new-school sandwich talent at Court Street Grocers. The counter will now be called S&P — a throwback to the counter’s very first name when it launched in 1929 — and owners Eric Finkelstein and Matt Ross are committed to preserving much of the century-old counter’s charm under the new signage. There are tuna melts, pastrami, corned beef, triple-decker club sandwiches, and, of course, malted milkshakes and egg creams to wash it all down. 174 Fifth Avenue, near 22nd Street, Flatiron

Revelie Luncheonette

Opening: Late November

Karim Raoul, owner of the nearly 50-year-old Raoul’s, is expanding. The restaurant known for its steak au poivre and celebrity sightings is opening a new business in what had been Raoul’s Boucherie, a butcher shop Raoul ran in partnership with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Named for his daughters, Amelie and Reve, Revelie Luncheonette, a 20- to 30-seat French American diner, will feature a soda-fountain counter offering food somewhere “between spendy destination spots and bar food.” Raoul’s executive chef David Honeysett will lead the kitchen, turning out dishes like omelets, green chile cheeseburgers, milkshakes, and other casual fare. 179 Prince Street, between Thompson and Sullivan streets, Soho

Tatiana

Opening: October

Kwame Onwuachi is returning to New York. The Top Chef star and Bronx native is opening a new restaurant at Lincoln Center that will focus on Afro Caribbean food, with a little of New York mixed in. Potential menu items include braised oxtail, egusi soup dumplings, and a truffle-spiked take on chopped cheese, according to the New York Times. The restaurant is one of several meant to revitalize the dining scene at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall as part of a multi-million dollar overhaul of the performing arts center. 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, at Columbus Avenue and West 65th Street, Upper West Side

Kingfisher

Opening: Late September

World-renowned sommelier and winemaker André Hueston Mack turned away from the Manhattan fine dining scene, instead building a network of food businesses in his neighborhood of Prospect Lefferts Gardens. In the past couple of years he’s opened wine shop Vyneyard, an American ham bar And Sons, Morningbird breakfast tacos, and bread company Chickadee, and, now, a forthcoming 33-seat seafood restaurant called Kingfisher, are within a few blocks of each other. Mack tells Eater that the latest restaurant — in a kitchen led by former Flora Bar chef-de-cuisine Nico Bouter, who is the culinary director for all of Mack’s restaurants — is explicitly not an oyster bar (for one, he’s forgoing ice presentations for more sustainable stone), though raw seafood will indeed be available, in addition to other seafood dishes. 505 Rogers Avenue, near Midwood Street, Prospect Lefferts Gardens

Koloman

Opening: Mid-September

Koloman, opening in what had been the Breslin, is an homage to artist Koloman Moser, who died in 1918: It’s reinforced in its emphasis on graphic design, Art Nouveau, and the Arts and Crafts movement. Head chef Marcus Glocker, the chef at now closed Augustine as well as a chef and partner at Bâtard, has created a menu of Viennese-influenced French food. Look for dishes like celery root “tartare,” sweet corn soup with cured scallops, loup de mer with ratatouille, and salmon en croûte. The restaurant joins the souffle trend, with a triple creme version made with Pleasant Ridge cheddar. Also look for an affordable French, Austrian, and American wine list, Glocker says. 16 W. 29th Street, between Broadway and Fifth Avenue, Nomad

Superiority Burger

Opening: Who the hell knows?

It was the headline heard ’round the East Village last year: Superiority Burger proprietor Brooks Headley was shutting down his sliver of a space on East Ninth Street and moving two blocks south to unfurl a much larger version of the vegan and vegetarian restaurant in the former Odessa diner space. There will be dinner and lunch and breakfast, a slew of desserts, and much of the design touches — from the booths to the bar counter to the artwork on the walls — were preserved from the building’s former life as Odessa. The highly anticipated expansion was first supposed to open early in 2022, and now the team is hoping to land the debut before the end of the year. 119 Avenue A, near St. Mark’s Place, East Village