Cake Boss to Open Another Bakery in Times Square

Plus, get to know the guy behind Shy’s Burgers — and more intel

by Erika Adams
A colorful, brick-walled restaurant exterior with red and gold signage out front.
The original Carlo’s Bake Shop in Hoboken.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Apparently one Cake Boss bakery wasn’t enough for Times Square. The Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro — the star of the TLC reality show Cake Boss, which spawned 16 seasons — is opening another outpost of New Jersey-based Carlo’s Bakery at 1500 Broadway, at Seventh Avenue and West 43rd Street, according to What Now NY. It’s nearly within eyesight of another Carlo’s Bakery at the Port Authority bus station on Eighth Avenue. An opening date was not disclosed.

Manhattan’s French restaurant boom continues

A new boutique hotel with “the heart of Manhattan beating to the pulse of Paris” is coming to life in Tribeca on Thursday, September 29, according to its website — and bringing a trio of French restaurants along with it. Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire is running the show at Brasserie Fouquet’s New York, a French vegetarian menu is on display at Par Ici Cafe, and cocktail spot Titsou Bar rounds out the openings.

New Yorkers rally to protest food restrictions for incarcerated people

A series of rallies are planned for today to protest a state rule that prohibits families of incarcerated people from sending them certain types of food in prison, according to the Brooklyn Eagle. Home-cooked meals were banned in a rule change earlier this year that mandated all food must be bought through third-party vendors that are approved by the prison.

Is this the best new burger in the city?

Grub Street profiles the man behind Shy’s Burgers, the pandemic burger pop-up that downtown New Yorkers can’t stop talking about.

Filed under:

