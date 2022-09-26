Where Can I Have Breakfast for Dinner When Time Starts to Feel Like a Flat Circle?

Welcome to Ask Eater , a column from Eater New York where the site’s editors, reporters, and critics answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form .

Hi Eater,

Good spot for breakfast for dinner? My dining companion has it in her head that she wants all-day breakfast. I thought about maybe Veselka but wondered if there were some other great options? Preferably somewhere that also has a bar.

Sincerely,

Breakfast at bedtime

Hey BAB,

Are you in the right headspace to receive information that could possibly hurt you because, ICYMI, time is a flat circle. This morning, I watched myself eat leftover devil’s food cake in the reflection of my microwave. Tonight, my neighbors’ kids will see me eating a B.E.C. on the front steps of our apartment. Dinner is happening earlier — wait, later? — and I’m not sure about you, but I’ve been compulsively making fried eggs around the clock for the last two years. It sounds like your dining companion may be in the same boat.

Since they’re probably in search of pancakes, eggs, and greasy morning meats, I’m going to point you in the direction of our late-night restaurants map, which has plenty of 24-hour spots that serve breakfast at all hours of the day. Girasol Bakery, a South Slope cafe with a vending machine that dispenses a half-dozen kinds of Flamin’ Hot snacks, is one of my favorites. B&H Dairy, which serves its matzoh brei and latke breakfast sandwiches all day in the East Village, is another.

The pick of the litter, though, is still Golden Diner, a small restaurant where there’s a bottle of ketchup and hot sauce waiting on every table. Back when this Two Bridges hangout opened in 2019, it was harder to score a table. These days, it’s settled into a more manageable groove: On a recent Friday, there were plenty of open seats at 6:30 p.m., and almost everyone hunched over the lunch counter, which doubles as a bar of sorts after dark, was dining alone.

Breakfast starts at 10 a.m., and most of the hits stick around all day. The honey butter pancakes come two to an order and give the legendary breakfast at Chez Ma Tante a run for its money, especially when the berry compote is added on for a few dollars more. This most recent visit, I tried the burrito, a behemoth that comes wrapped in aluminum foil with potatoes, refried beans, American cheese, and eggs for a bargain $12. It’s an easy contender for our map of burritos meant to be eaten at breakfast — whatever that means anymore.

Good luck,

Luke