Hot Girls Love Jewish Delis

Disorder is restored. New York’s fashion elite, already known to guzzle whole milk and slurp oysters by the trayful, are turning Manhattan’s old-school Jewish delis into “hot girl hangouts.” As Bon Appétit reports this week, the effort has been ongoing — curse you, Jake Gyllenhaal — but the trend picked up steam this summer, starting with that “secret” invite-only Diplo show at Katz’s Deli that had a line wrapped around the block. A month later, during New York Fashion Week, designer Batsheva Hay made the unlikely choice to unveil her spring 2023 collection at the Midtown location of Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen, a decades-old Jewish restaurant chain. The nail in the coffin arrived earlier this week, when Grub Street declared that Eisenberg’s, the iconic lunch counter that recently reopened as S&P, had entered its “A24 era,” whatever that means, backed by investor Nicholas “Cousin Greg” Braun and filmmaker Josh Safdie.

A neighborhood Nigerian restaurant expands

It’s been a big year for Buka. After a decade in Clinton Hill, the neighborhood Nigerian restaurant recently relocated to an expanded location a few blocks away in Bed-Stuy with more space and a fish pepper soup that still gets the job done. Now Buka is headed to Manhattan. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the restaurant announced that it has locked down a second location at 137 First Avenue, between Saint Marks Place and East 9th Street, in the East Village. It opens October 1, with hours running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Emma Chamberlain, u good?

Emma Chamberlain apparently missed the memo. After reviewing Blank Street Coffee’s cold brew in a recent video, the YouTube personality is now curating a short menu of pumpkin spice and strawberry matcha beverages for the inescapable coffee company this weekend. The pop-up runs from September 23 to 25 with “Emma-inspired” drinks at Blank Street’s Nolita (236 Lafayette Street), Greenwich Village (300 Bleecker Street), and Williamsburg (225 Wythe Avenue) outposts.

An Indonesian food festival heads to the Upper East Side

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia will host a food festival this weekend with live music and roughly a dozen vendors selling skewered meats, fish cakes, and more. Find this year’s Indonesian Food Festival at 5 E. 68th Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 24.