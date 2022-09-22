Serial Manhattan Restaurateur Gabriel Stulman to Open First Brooklyn Project

Manhattan restaurateur Gabriel Stulman has made a career with neighborhood hot spots Jeffrey’s Grocery, Fairfax, and more recently Jolene in Noho. This week, Stulman tells Eater he’s headed to Brooklyn with an unnamed project in the former home of Fort Greene restaurant Black Iris at 228 Dekalb Avenue, at Clermont Avenue. The concept for the space is still in the works, but Stulman says it has the potential to open by summer 2023. Once a West Village native, Stulman has since become a Fort Greene resident and tells Eater he looks forward to opening a space near his home (again).

Txikito is open, but for real

Txikito, the pioneering Basque restaurant from Alex Raij and Eder Montero, reopens in Chelsea today following a temporary closure that spanned more than two years, according to a spokesperson. The restaurant, whose chefs Eater critic Ryan Sutton dubbed “masters of tapas” in a 2017 review, returns with a redesigned dining room and a menu that names new dishes like gilda skewers with smoked Japanese sausage and potato salads with flaked bonito. Txikito is open Tuesday to Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

A pop-up bakery finds a home in Greenpoint

Back Alley Bread, a pandemic-born Brooklyn bakery, is now operating out of Greenpoint bar the Mallard Drake at 43 Franklin Street, near Calyer Street. The duck-themed cocktail bar is still waiting on its liquor license, but bakers Autumn Moultrie and Brian Villanueva are selling beef patties, ube buns, and other baked goods from the space in the meantime. Order them for pick-up on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until they sell out, or for delivery on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Speaking of pop-ups settling down...

Popup Bagels, a scrappy bagel business that launched out of a backyard takeout window during the pandemic will be hunkering down at Dekalb Market Hall. The roaming bagel pop-up, which recently took home best bagel and people’s choice awards at this year’s Brooklyn BagelFest, announced plans to operate a stall out of the underground food hall for a month “soon,” according to a spokesperson.