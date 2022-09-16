 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Underground Cocktail Bar With a Light-Up Ceiling Opens in the Old Del Posto Space

Plus, an Onion-worthy takedown — and more intel

Customers sit at a counter and stand throughout the space at Discolo, a downstairs bar in the Meatpacking District.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

The trio of restaurants and bars planned for the former Del Posto space will be completed this weekend, as Discolo opens its doors. Mel’s, the pizzeria came first, followed by Al Coro, the Italian fine dining spot helmed by chef Melissa Rodriguez. An underground cocktail bar with a light-up ceiling that’s synced to music apparently completes the scene. Discolo opens on September 17 with a drinks list from Matt Reysen, who also handles the beverage program at Al Coro. Cocktails, which start at $19, include a fruited-up mezcal Negroni and an Appletini made with champagne and chamomile. Dinner at the upstairs fine dining spot, where a seven-course tasting menu costs $245, isn’t required for entry, but a $25 cover might be. Find Discolo down the main staircase, Wednesday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

An Onion-worthy takedown

Speaking of Al Coro, New York Post likable crankster Steve Cuozzo thinks the food from chef Melissa Rodriguez is great, but the rest is “a pretentious nightmare.” Among other complaints: The dining room “got smacked with the ugly stick,” while servers recite aperitivi “with a pride and level of detail normally reserved for presentations of lifetime achievement awards.” Plus, he’s one of the only American critics in recent memory to use the word “poop” in a restaurant review.

A Tokyo dashi shop from 1871 has opened in Brooklyn

50 Norman has opened in Brooklyn, a three-in-one retail and restaurant complex in a 3500-square-foot space, a spokesperson has confirmed. First, there’s Dashi Okume, a 20-seat restaurant owned by Okume, a company in the seafood business since the 1870s with a Tokyo location in the Tsukiji Fish Market. Customers can make their own dashi packs from a combination of 30 ingredients with dried bonito, kelp, and various mushrooms among them. The dine-in menu includes grilled salmon teishoku served with sides, rice, and miso soup, along with tonjiru, a pork and vegetable soup. The Dashi Okume opening correlates with lifestyle shop Cibone, offering plateware, kitchen items, and work by Japanese artists, while the third spot, House, a French-Japanese nine-course tasting menu spot, will open in October. 50 Norman Avenue between Guernsey and Dobbin streets, Williamsburg

Old Homestead has beef with its competition

Open since 1868, Old Homestead has picked a fight with other steakhouses in its class — lowering the price of its porterhouse steak for two, from $155 to $99, Tuesday to Sunday, Time Out reports. Its beef starts with Smith & Wollensky, Gallagher’s, and Keens: In a print ad, billboards, and taxi tops with “geo-targeted technology to display the ads when a taxi drives near a competing steakhouse” it reads, “WHY PAY MORE FOR A PRIME PORTERHOUSE STEAK FOR TWO,” listing prices for each between $129 and $175.

Get your tickets Eater at the New York City Wine and Food Festival

On Saturday, October 15, chef and owner Chintan Pandya of Dhamaka, Adda, and Rowdy Rooster, is taking over the kitchen at Korean steakhouse hotspot Cote, for lunch. Pandya will work with Cote’s chef David Shim and owner Simon Kim to create a menu that pairs Indian spices with Korean techniques. Tickets are $235.

Filed under:

Filed under:

