Julius’, One of NYC’s Oldest Gay Bars, May Finally Become a City Landmark

Julius’, one of New York’s oldest gay bars, is on track to become a city landmark. The Landmark Preservation Commission added to its Tuesday calendar the historic West Village bar — open at 159 West 10th Street since 1930 and served as a site of protest in the years before the Stonewall Riots. It’s the first step in becoming a landmark.

“This is a tremendously important step toward conferring much-needed recognition and protection upon this site, which played such an enormously important role in the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement,” said Andrew Berman, executive director of the Village Preservation, a local group that’s been pushing to make Julius’ a city landmark for close to a decade.

Officials will schedule a public hearing to discuss the bar’s landmark status this fall, according to Time Out.

Manhattan’s ‘hottest club’ to open four more locations

Cava, fresh off being named “the hardest club to get into in all of Manhattan,” is opening four new locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to Crain’s New York Business. In Midtown, customers of the Maryland-based fast-casual chain are apparently waiting up to 90 minutes for their made-to-order bowls and salads.

Nathan’s Famous is making its first beer

Hot dog titan Nathan’s Famous is making its first beer, a lager “full of bright citrus and floral aromas” made in partnership with Coney Island Brewing Company. According to Brooklyn Magazine, the beer goes on sale at the hot dog chain’s Coney Island boardwalk and Oceanside locations starting on September 16.

NYC’s vegan mayor eats fish with Kanye

At this point, the headlines write themselves. Vegan mayor Eric Adams was spotted at East Village restaurant Cathédrale on Tuesday evening, apparently digging into sea bass with friends and — checks notes — rapper and former Trump supporter Kanye West, according to Page Six.