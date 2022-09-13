Luxe Home Goods Company RH Opens a Restaurant and Caviar Lair With Private Planes

Those in search of the newest place to eat caviar and sip Champagne in an underground lair may choose to visit RH Guesthouse, at 55 Gansevoort Street, between 9th Avenue and Hudson Street, around the corner from its RH store in the Meatpacking District.

While a handful of other RH-branded restaurants currently reside in RH stores and galleries in the U.S. and Canada, the Manhattan restaurant that opened on September 7 is the first RH Guesthouse connected to hotel rooms and suites.

The soon-to-open Champagne and Caviar Bar is accented with iridescent lacquer and amber chandeliers; it features a menu of six or so caviars and an extensive Champagne list. The “live-fire” Dining Room (capitalized to note their actual names) is beige-on-beige with some fancy textures and fixtures as part of the design. The menu features straight-ahead standards that focus on wood-fired cooking: wagyu rib-eye ($125), cauliflower steak ($34), whole branzino ($56), as well as sides like roasted sweet potatoes and charred baby peppers.

Rebranded from Restoration Hardware a decade ago, the restaurant is housed in an 1887 loft that includes a boutique hotel. Each of the nine rooms, three of which are suites, has two bathrooms and a gym. There’s also one penthouse residence that is sometimes available for booking, a rooftop pool, garden, and a dining terrace. No children or pets are allowed and customers are asked not to take photos or post the property on social media.

Don’t feel like taking the train home? RH leans into late-stage capitalist amenities with two RH planes that will be available for charter later this year. In a nod to the White House, they’re named RH One and RH Two. When the private jets debuted last year, Architectural Digest described their “one-of-a-kind cabin” that’s “clad entirely in brushed European pale white oak, a look more in keeping with Art Deco ocean liners than contemporary planes.”

Architectural Digest notes that RH Chair and CEO Gary Friedman’s plans for expansion include “a private yacht, an Aspen enclave, and expansion of properties in Europe,” of which the UK location is set to open in 2023, according to a recent earnings call. The New York Dining Room comes after the guinea pig location with an emphasis on wood-fired cooking in San Francisco; Friedman says he plans on opening similar restaurants in Paris and elsewhere.

Restoration Hardware was founded in 1979 by Stephen Gordon, who cultivated a following of those who sought vintage and modern fittings and fixtures. By 1990, the company expanded to furniture, and by 2001, Friedman moved from Williams-Sonoma to Restoration Hardware, according to Marin Magazine. Friedman says he grew up poor and rose the ranks of retail to become chair and CEO of RH. He is apparently press-shy, particularly following death threats after he had a relationship with a former employee and was targeted by an ex-boyfriend, Marin reports.

The Dining Room at RH Guesthouse is located at 55 Gansevoort Street, near 9th Avenue. Hours of operation are currently 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Champagne and Caviar Bar will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.