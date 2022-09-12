Brooklyn Pizza Legend Totonno’s Gets Into the Frozen Pie Business

Brooklyn pizza institution Totonno’s is getting into the frozen pie game, according to the Brooklyn Paper. The brick-oven pizzeria is stocking new freezers at its Coney Island shop and plans to start churning out frozen pizzas for nationwide delivery in late September or early October, operator Antoinette Balzano tells the outlet. The pizzeria hasn’t reopened for on-site dining since the onset of the pandemic, and while those plans are still up in the air, Balzano is adamant that the shop will remain in business. “Some idiot said that we threw in the towel,” Balzano told the Brooklyn Paper. “We don’t throw in towels. We keep coming back. We are not closing.”

Astor Wines & Spirits is now employee-owned

Veteran NYC wine shop Astor Wines & Spirits has been sold to its employees, chief operating officer Rob Fisher confirms with Eater. According to a press release, the company, which employs about 75 staffers, now operates under an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), where shares are allocated to employees and are redeemable at retirement. Other food businesses that operate as ESOPs include grocery chain Publix and Vermont-based King Arthur Flour.

Goldman bankers mourn loss of free coffee cart

Five day workweeks are back at Goldman, and the pandemic-era free coffee is (partially) gone. Junior bankers tell the New York Post that the free coffee cart stocked with cold brew and alternative milks at the entrance to the Fidi office has disappeared — and they aren’t happy about it. There is free drip coffee available elsewhere in the building, an unnamed source tells the Post, but the bankers contend that that’s a far cry from cold brew.

The Queens Night Market returns this weekend

Now that the U.S. Open has wrapped, the popular Queens Night Market is starting up again every Saturday night from September 17 through October 29 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Dozens of food vendors are setting up shop for the season, including Portuguese pastéis de nata favorite Joey Bats, Colombian arepa spot Arepalicious, and Tibetan momo vendor Nomad Dumplings.