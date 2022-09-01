No, You Don’t Need an ID to Buy Whipped Cream in New York

A New York law that’s been in effect for months has been whipping up controversy after convenience store owners across the state began notifying customers they would need to be 21 years old to buy cans of whipped cream. The law, which went into effect in November, prohibits the sale of whipped cream chargers — not cans — to customers who are under 21, as the small gas canisters of nitrous oxide known as whippets can be inhaled to get high. Cans of whipped cream weren’t included in the bill, but some convenience store owners began to check customer driver’s licenses for those products, as well. “It was initially unclear if this ban extended to whipped cream canisters,” according to an email from the New York Association of Convenience Stores sent to the New York Post. “In order to be safe, many stores started requiring ID for whipped cream.”

The internet is divided over this outdoor dining robbery

Should a restaurant pay for a meal that’s gone cold after one of its customers was robbed outdoors? That’s the question dividing TikTok this week after a video documenting the aftermath of an outdoor dining burglary went viral. In the video, user @thelipsticklesbians recounts a meal at Fort Greene restaurant Walter’s, in which a biker passed the restaurant and snatched her bag right as the table’s food arrived. After failing to catch the robber, she returned to a table of cold food — and later, a check with the full price of the meal. Does the restaurant make amends for an incident it had nothing to do with? “Absolutely not,” one user responded. Another commenter was less sure: “I mean how you gonna pay if you just got robbed.”

GoPuff is policing its own delivery workers now

GoPuff, one of several companies vying for fast-delivery supremacy in New York City right now, is caught in a dust-up after neighbors of one of its stores on the Upper East Side mounted complaints over delivery workers talking loudly, smoking, and double parking. The international delivery company has since hired a security guard to stop its workers from “bothering neighbors,” according to the New York Post. Rival fast-delivery company Gorillas called the decision an “unusual move.”

Asking for an enemy

New Yorkers took to Twitter earlier this week in response to a prompt asking for “poor quality yet expensive” restaurants that could be sent to an enemy. Users chimed in with recommendations that included the Smith, Sbarro — “Order whole pie” — Tao, Carbone, and “anything at the South Street Seaport.” A similar question took off in other cities last month.