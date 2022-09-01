A New England Seafood Tasting Counter Near the Dumbo Waterfront — and More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Carroll Gardens luncheonette, a New England-inspired tasting menu counter in Dumbo, and a Colombian-style empanadas spot in the West Village.

Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in September. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

September 1

Carroll Gardens: The Bar Bête team has opened a second restaurant down the street, but instead of French food, it’s a more casual luncheonette called Ruthie’s. The menu lists baked corn cheese dip, a blue cheese burger with spicy mustard, and peach and burrata salad. 241 Smith Street, at Douglass Street

Chinatown: Gai Kitchen is a new Thai food stall joining the vendors at the Mott Street Eatery food court, which debuted in the area last fall. 98 Mott Street, between Hester and Canal streets

Clinton: Clementine Bakery is building a mini vegan empire in central Brooklyn. The team runs multiple locations of the French-themed coffee shop Le Petit Monstre, cocktail bar Izzy Rose, and now the summer launch of Dreamery. Located next door to their bakery, Dreamery might just fill the Clinton Hill soft serve void. 299 Greene Avenue, near Classon Avenue

Chelsea: Cucina Alba has opened near the High Line in a residential building from Thomas Heatherwick, the artist who made the Hudson Yards Vessel. The restaurant from Prince Street Hospitality features Adam Leonti cooking “vacation Italian,” which includes a menu of four pastas that will switch out with the season, an Italian wine list, and an emphasis on bread, with grains milled in-house. 515 W. 18th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues

Dumbo: Pearl Street Supper Club is a new 10-course, 10-seat tasting menu counter, led by Aska alum Chris Cote. The menu, focused on seafood and veggies, is “modern New England cuisine,” the Connecticut native tells Grub Street. Dishes include blue fish, live scallops, and monkfish tails, priced at $125 per person. 147 Front Street, between Pearl and Jay streets

Fort Greene: A new coffee shop named Textbook is now open with sandwiches stuffed with egg and other fillings, like a version with chorizo and manchego. 118 Dekalb Avenue, at St. Felix Street

South Slope: A new Peruvian restaurant called Mikhuy is cooking up salchipapas, ceviche, and maduros in South Brooklyn. 524 Fourth Avenue, near 14th Street

Upper East Side: Flex Mussels has moved after 15 years to another spot in the same neighborhood. At 160 seats, the new location is larger than both the original and the West Village outpost. Other changes include menu tweaks like crudos and ceviches made with local fish as well as expanding oyster varieties. For a bit of a show, there’s new-hire Patrick McMurray, a Canadian who has apparently set a world record for fast shucking, the Times reports. 1431 Third Avenue, at East 81st Street

Upper West Side: Upper East Side institution William Greenberg Desserts, which first opened in 1946, is bringing its rugelach, black and white cookies, and Linzer cookies to the Upper West Side, in the former home of Jacques Torres’s chocolate shop, a representative tells Eater. 285 Amsterdam Avenue, between 73rd and 74th streets

West Village: What began as a pandemic-era pop-up with Colombian-style empanadas to feed hospitality workers developed into stints at the Union Square Holiday Market and Smorgasburg. Earlier this summer, Nadas opened a permanent shop with mango pork, guava and cheese, and beef empanadas, all of which are gluten-free. 48 Greenwich Avenue, between Charles and Perry streets

Williamsburg: Padel Haus, a 16,000-square-foot, members-only club in South Williamsburg devoted to padel, a game that’s similar to tennis, but with a shortened court size and perforated racket, has debuted the Juice Bar. Both are owned by Santiago Gomez, co-founder of Cosme and Atla. Locations in Long Island City and Manhattan are in the works. 307 Kent Avenue, near South Third Street