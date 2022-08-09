Rescuer of restaurants such as Peasant, ambitious restaurateur Marc Forgione, son of legendary chef Larry Forgione, is opening Italian restaurant One Fifth today, according to a spokesperson. The new spot resurrects the name of the ‘70s destination on 1 Fifth Avenue at 8th Street in what had been Mario Batali’s Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria. It’s a location where the likes of Anthony Bourdain worked as well as Keith and Brian McNally before Odeon’s 1980 debut. The restaurant is a partnership between father and son Forgione.

Look for a menu of New York-influenced Italian dishes, a selection of cicchetti, Roman-style pinsa, and house-made pasta among other dishes. For drinks, expect a strong Italian wine list, apertivi, and digestivi from Scott Woltz, beverage director for Forgione’s other restaurants. PDT’s Jeff Bell consulted on cocktails.

The design firm 71 Collective primped the interior, which combines art deco with vintage Italian accents like a butcher block host stand. The restaurant seats 145 people and marks an expansion of Forgione’s restaurant group, Respect Hospitality, in partnership with Apres Cru Hospitality, the group behind Forgione’s current roster of restaurants which includes his namesake in Tribeca, along with Crif Dogs, PDT, and Pig and Khao. — Melissa McCart, interim Eater NY editor

New Jersey governor signals support for striking Starbucks workers

Over the weekend, Governor Phil Murphy tweeted his support of New Jersey Starbucks workers who went on strike Saturday and Sunday to protest staff and schedule cuts, along with the raises and benefits that have allegedly been delayed in retaliation for unionizing, according to Gothamist. “They don’t deserve unfair pay and slashed hours,” Murphy said on Twitter. “They deserve the ability to earn enough to take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

Chinatown businesses forced to remove outdoor dining structures

NYC’s Department of Transportation is resurfacing Pell Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown, and businesses are being forced to dismantle their outdoor dining sheds ahead of the roadwork, according to Bowery Boogie. It is not clear whether the restaurants plan to rebuild the structures after the construction, or whether the city would help them do it.

Ravi DeRossi’s latest East Village restaurant is a raw vegan tasting menu

East Village restaurateur Ravi DeRossi is going the tasting menu route for his group’s latest opening: Rabbit, helmed by chef Xila Caudillo, is a raw vegan spot with a 12-course tasting menu for $75 that features items like beet ravioli with smoked pine nuts and saffron milk with rosewater and sea moss. Famed bartender and longtime DeRossi business partner Sother Teague is heading up the low-ABV cocktail list. The restaurant is located in Cadence’s old space, at 122 E. Seventh Street, between First Avenue and Avenue A. Reservations open to the public on Wednesday, August 17.

The Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund launches

A farm education fund has been established in memory of Anne Saxelby, the acclaimed American cheesemonger who died last year. According to the New York Times, the Anne Saxelby Legacy Fund will offer young adults paid, month-long apprenticeships to live on sustainable farms. In mid-September, the fund is hosting a benefit dinner with 60 chefs — including the Frenchette duo Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson, and Union Square Cafe’s Lena Ciardullo — to raise money to underwrite the apprenticeships. Tickets start at $100 apiece.