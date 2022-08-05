A Ritzy Tavern Doubling as an Art Gallery Opens in Tribeca

What attracted you to the Tribeca space?

The Smyth Hotel and Little Park closed during Covid and when they started thinking about reopening, they decided to change the restaurant. The Little Park owners were actually the ones that did the handoff and we started discussing what I thought would be the best fit for the neighborhood and that location.

You’re very into design — I feel like I can go into a John McDonald space and know it was yours. Were the mahogany walls here or did you build the paneling?

The space did not have any wood paneling so we decided to warm up the room with mahogany for a different level of ambiance — and add red leather booths throughout.

What made you choose these particular art pieces?

Placing art in restaurants is always tricky. In this instance, I just talked to various friends who had galleries, as well as some private collectors. The Peter Schlesinger pictures I love, because of the particular individuals he captured in those images. And then Anne Collier works as well. In particular, the one that says “What do you wish for?” is a great conversation piece. David Lewis Gallery and my friend Steve Eckler really helped with making that one happen.

How does the menu differ from Hancock Street?

They’re actually quite similar in many ways. They both have a pretty nice range including the ability to have a raw bar, a few great salads, and homemade pastas. When it comes to entrees that’s where they have their own personality for the most part. Smyth Tavern has a steakhouse section, too.

I see you have branzino sliders on the menu — a secret menu item from Lure.

Yes, the branzino slider has been an off-menu favorite for ten years over there, so we brought it over as an actual menu item.

Last question: I’m sitting at the bar. What cocktail would you suggest I order?

I’m mostly a classic margarita or Negroni drinker. No gimmicks — just a perfect recipe in a great glass.