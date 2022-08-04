Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost

Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.

The Navy Yard’s monthly block party returns today

The Brooklyn Navy Yard’s monthly summer block party returns this evening with live music, games, cocktails, and summer bites. The event, called Beats and Eats, is free and open to the public, with food and alcohol for purchase from Transmitter Brewing, Jalapa Jar, Hungry House, and other businesses operating out of the Yard. Festivities kick off at 141 Flushing Avenue, between Clermont and Vanderbilt avenues, at 5 p.m.

A meatless burger chain from London sets down roots

A vegan burger chain with roots in London is popping up this summer before opening a permanent location in the city. Neat Burger, known for its vegan smash burgers and Filet-No-Fish sandwiches, has been operating out of Urbanspace Vanderbilt — at 230 Park Avenue, at East 46th Street, in Midtown East — since April, with plans to open its first NYC location later this year, according to Secret NYC. The burger chain is open Mondays to Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. to. 6 p.m.

Manhattan pastrami royalty looks to expand

Pastrami Queen, a Jewish deli with a following on the Upper West Side, is the latest to sign on at the new Moynihan Food Hall at Penn Station. The popular pastrami maker announced plans this week to open a 500-square-foot storefront at the food hall, joining locations of Jacob’s Pickles and Magnolia Bakery, according to real estate company Lee & Associates. Eater has reached out for more information on the opening date.