Yet Another Fancy Wine Bar Waltzes Into Downtown Manhattan — and More Openings

Since March 16, 2020, when the state first temporarily closed indoor dining, hundreds of new restaurants have opened, including a Brooklyn location of a Tokyo-based restaurant, a permanent location for a Vietnamese American pop-up, and a buzzy Mexican leaning spot in Greenwich Village.

Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in August. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

August 4

Bed-Stuy: Brownstoner reports that Caroline’s Donuts — serving, you guessed it, doughnuts — debuted in Brooklyn last month. Caroline’s offers traditional flavors like glazed or chocolate and more atypical versions like mango or apricot. 202 Ralph Avenue, at Decatur Street

Bushwick: A new non-alcoholic bar Curry in Handi, appears to be ready for business, according to an Instagram post. The company refers itself as the “first-ever halal bar” with dishes like masala fries, scallops tikka masala, and steamed fish in banana leaves. 443 Bushwick Avenue, between Cook Street and Flushing Avenue

Clinton Hill: The now-open White Tiger Tavern is a sibling to White Tiger, a Korean-leaning restaurant located nearby on Prospect Heights’s Vanderbilt Avenue stretch. At this new spot, the team tells Eater that guests can expect several reprised dishes like the spicy curry popcorn chicken, kimchi fries, and sesame-tofu gnocchi. But there’s fun newcomers too, including Korean-style tacos, skewers, and more paired with soju drinks and cocktails with ingredients like lychee boba. The White Tiger Tavern location is bigger with more interior seats as well as with a backyard. 455 Myrtle Avenue, near Washington Avenue

East Village: Right when we’re convinced there’s no need for another European wine bar restaurant in Manhattan, we’re forced to make exceptions: Le Dive in Dimes Square was one, and Claud is the latest, though appears like it won’t be the last. This East Village bar, set below street level, comes from Joshua Pinsky and Chase Sinzer, two friends who met in the kitchen of the two-Michelin-starred Momofuku Ko. The pair is looking to Europe, and some of their favorite meals at home, for their menu of escargot croquettes, simply prepared roast chicken, and devil’s food cake for two. The wine cellar is home to some 1,000 bottles, but only 250 or so of them will make an appearance at a time, allowing the team to rotate their list with the seasons. There’s close to 50 seats inside, with 17 seats at the bar set aside for walk-ins. 90 E. 10th Street, between Third and Fourth avenues

Fidi: Though Fidi already has a Di Fara outpost, there’s also a new slice shop called Tradita’s that’s appeared on the scene. 83 Maiden Lane, at Gold Street

Fort Greene: Adam Baumgart, a former chef at Diner, and Mark Connell, owner of Manhattan dive Botanica Bar, tell Eater they’re combining forces on a new pizzeria. Oma Grassa serves pies like a pepperoni, zucchini, or anchovy version with salads and antipasti to start. 753 Fulton Street, at South Portland Avenue

Lower East Side: A new fast casual Chinese restaurant appears to have debuted in downtown Manhattan back in June called Potluck Club. The Instagram bio lists the restaurant as a “newish take on old classics” with a menu of blood orange salad, salt and pepper chicken with scallion biscuits, and oyster mushroom rice rolls. The team launched as a moon cake pop-up back in 2020. 133 Chrystie Street, between Broome and Delancey streets

Soho: Ah yes, just what summer was missing: A TikToker-run ice cream shop. The scoop spot in question is called Catch’n Ice Cream by Dylan Lemay, attempting to make a name for itself with scoops thrown into the air. A representative tells Eater that attendees can expect ice cream “ball” flavors like cookie dough, Fruity Pebbles, and a vegan strawberry. Cakes as well as a cakes served in a cup are available. If the interactivity brings to mind Coldstone Creamery’s heyday, that’s because Lemay is a former employee. 65 Bleecker Street, between Broadway and Crosby Street

Upper East Side: Bel Ami is a French patisserie that first debuted on the Upper East Side back in 2010. Now, East Side Feed shares that a second location has launched in the neighborhood. 866 Lexington Ave, at East 65th Street

Upper East Side: After 16 years on East 81st Street, uptown Italian staple Sandro’s closed in February. Now, East Side Feed reports that it’s relocated a few blocks away. 322 East 86th Street, between First and Second avenues

Upper West Side: I Love the Upper West Side reports that Agave, a Mexican and Southwestern restaurant chain with outposts throughout Manhattan, has opened the doors on the Upper West Side. 688 Columbus Avenue, between West 93rd and 94th streets

Upper West Side: Another location of Detroit-style slice shop Jet’s Pizza has landed in Manhattan, West Side Rag reports. Its other location seems to already be open in Chelsea. 728 Amsterdam Avenue, between West 95th and 96th streets

Tribeca: John McDonald, a restaurateur with a growing portfolio that includes Lure Fishbar, Hancock St and Bar Tulix, has opened his latest endeavor. The menu at Smyth Tavern includes uni mafaldine pasta, shrimp cocktail, meatballs with polenta, and pineapple daiquiri. The New York Times reports that the space replaces Little Park, formerly operated by Andrew Carmellini. 85 W. Broadway, at Chambers Street

Williamsburg: As You Like is a new coffee shop from the team behind Japanese breakfast spot Okonomi and its adjoining Yuji Ramen, as well as nearby fish market Osakana. The team tells Eater that in addition to coffee and matcha, pastries, bento boxes, and ceramics are for sale. A nighttime sake program is to follow. 428 Humboldt Street, at Jackson Street