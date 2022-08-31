The Oppressive Blah-ness of the Blank Street Coffee Chain

The ubiquitous mint-green coffee chain Blank Street is taking over New York with its unescapable blah-ness. As the New York Times reports, what started as an electric-powered coffee cart in the summer of 2020, has exploded to 40 locations across the city in just two years. Blank Street has positioned itself as more affordable than other chain coffee companies. According to the publication, a 16-ounce iced latte will run customers $4.25 while at Dunkin’ it’s $3.75, and at Starbucks it’s $5.50. Blank Street is all about automation and efficacy, yet there’s an even more chilling feeling of sterile modernism brewing.

The chain backed by private equity — which includes financing from real estate magnate Tishman Speyer, behind mega city complexes like Rockefeller Center — has the potential to threaten mom-and-pop coffee shops. According to its critics, which includes a growing army on social media, it’s no coincidence a Blank Street often opens directly nearby competing coffee shops.

Ha’s Đặc Biệt is back in New York

After a summer away cooking in Europe, Vietnamese pop-up Ha’s Đặc Biệt already has a stacked line-up planned. There’s a collab with Williamsburg mariscos spot Ensenada slated for Monday, September 5 and then later in September, the duo will head to Bed-Stuy favorite Hart’s for a pop-up dinner that’s already looking very booked up.

Offbeat sandwich shop Foxface is relocating

Yesterday, sandwich counter Foxface — known for its offbeat creations with ingredients like camel or elk — announced on Instagram that Friday would be the last day at their St. Mark’s Place location. Their landlord, which owns the adjoining William Barnacle Tavern at Theatre 80, had filed for bankruptcy. EV Grieve reports that a long-in-the-works location at 189 Avenue A between 11th and 12th streets, will open in the coming weeks. Per the publication, this new Foxface will be “a bit of everything (but perhaps not a sandwich shop).”

A New Mexican chile roast will heat up Brooklyn next week

Eric See of Ursula is hosting his third annual chile roast, cooking up 1,000 pounds of New Mexico’s famed Hatch green chile, on Tuesday, September 6. The event will take place at online grocer Farm to People’s new Bushwick restaurant, according to a flier.