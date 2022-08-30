A Century-Old Bay Ridge Landmark Shuts Down

Anopoli, an old-school diner in Bay Ridge that started as an ice cream shop in 1897, has shut down, Brooklyn Paper reports. A message was posted outside the business last weekend announcing the closure, though no reason was given for the decision. Owner Steve Saviolakis and his family have steered the restaurant for the past 26 years, after immigrating to New York from Greece. “I know it will be sorely missed but we wish the owners well,” Josephine Beckmann, a customer and community board leader, tells Brooklyn Paper. “They served the community for so many years.”

A 30-year-old pizzeria closes on the Upper West Side

Open since 1992, Cafe Viva on the Upper West Side is closing, I Love the Upper West Side reports; it had been a neighborhood go-to for gluten-free and vegan slices. Owner Tony Iracani wrote to ILUWS that he’s closing “due to circumstances beyond our control,” and “it has been a privilege to serve this community for 30 years.”

The man who was in charge of 704 Red Lobsters has officially replaced Danny Meyer

The New York Times gives the profile treatment to Chip Wade, the new CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group — the company that Danny Meyer founded when he was 27 years old, in 1985, with the opening of Union Square Cafe. Today, it includes 12 restaurants, catering, and the cashless bakery-cafe, Daily Provisions. A bit more about Wade: He spent 14 years running TGI Fridays and was CEO of Legal Sea Foods, then joined Darden, which owns Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and, at the time, Red Lobster. Of his resume, Wade says, “I was cognizant that was a fear or concern — that Chip is going to turn us into a chain.” Meyer tells the Times that the gap between independent restaurants and chains like Shake Shack “has shrunk.”

Run, don’t walk: Ray’s adds corn dogs to the menu

East Village icon Ray’s Candy Store, known for its treasure trove of deep-fried Oreos, beignets, soft serve ice cream, and lots of candy, has added $3 corn dogs to the menu.