Two of NYC’s Veteran Food Writers Depart New York Magazine After 32 Years

Shortly after New York magazine’s restaurant critic Adam Platt relinquished his post in June, the publication’s food section, Grub Street, has undergone another foundational shakeup. The magazine has confirmed that two other longtime veterans, food editors Rob Patronite and Robin Raisfeld, have left their positions after 32 years.

Often referred to as “the Robs,” the pair chronicled the city’s ever-changing restaurant scene — nearly always under co-bylined stories — over decades at New York. They filed regular stories on restaurant openings, food roundups, and top dishes to try through dispatches like “The Underground Gourmet” column in the magazine. They nabbed top honors for their work during their tenure, including a James Beard Award in 2019 and two awards from the American Society of Magazine Editors.

“I was fortunate enough to be covered by the Robs when I opened Golden Diner and I quickly learned why they’re regarded as such highly esteemed food journalists in our industry,” owner and chef Sam Yoo said in an email. “With savvy, stylistic writing that feels fresh, cheeky, and downright ‘New York,’ they manage to cover their subjects with thoughtful insight and integrity. NY Mag has some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited to see what the Robs do next and will always look forward to reading their work.”

Outside of their bylines, they were known for keeping a low profile in the industry. They did not have a social media presence, and avoided a public announcement around their departure this summer, according to an all-staff note that New York magazine Editor-in-Chief David Haskell sent out on July 25.

“Mysterious and private and adventurous and meticulous and seemingly aware of every significant addition to the city’s restaurant landscape at any given moment, Robin Raisfeld and Rob Patronite count among the most legendary bylines New York has ever published,” the all-staff note (included in full below) reads.

The Robs declined a request for comment for this story.

Aside from their restaurant reporting, the Robs maintained a reputation as experts in tracking and celebrating seasonal foods in New York. They published a cookbook in 2012 called In Season, based on the pair’s “In Season” column in the magazine, where they asked top New York chefs to contribute recipes for home cooks to replicate.

“They have such an undeniable and distinct voice in their writing,” Superiority Burger owner and noted vegetable fan Brooks Headley said in an email. “I was always excited to read anything they wrote and learned really cool stuff too. I would see them out of the corner of my eye all the time at the Union [Square] market. Which is so cool. They are writing about food in NYC, and know EXACTLY what’s in season. Badass.”

They would also often be the first to scoop a new restaurant opening — at Eater, their names would come up when restaurateurs stonewalled us on exclusive opening coverage because the Robs were first to the punch.

“Over the years, I pitched and worked with the Robs on many stories, always as a duo, and occasionally ran into them dining out,” NYC restaurant public relations veteran Shari Bayer said in an email. “They were a hard sell, so to speak, but when they liked something, they really embraced it, giving it a lot of good ink. Having the Robs’ stamp of approval was a big deal.”

The departures mark the latest changes in a string of upheaval in New York’s food section. Platt announced in June that he’d be stepping down from his role as the magazine’s restaurant critic after 22 years and moving into a position as a feature writer for Grub Street. Writer Rachel Sugar decamped for freelance work in July. Currently, the magazine’s food staff includes three other people: Editor Alan Sytsma, writer Chris Crowley, and diner-at-large Tammie Teclemariam. Grub Street is currently hiring to fill the open restaurant critic position.

“[The Robs] departure was their own decision after a successful multi-decade tenure with the magazine,” a spokesperson for New York’s parent company Vox Media tells Eater. “Adam Platt remains on staff as a features writer, and we’re looking forward to bringing on a new food critic and senior editor to join the talented team at Grub Street.”

New York magazine has been in publication since 1968. It was bought by digital media company Vox Media (which also owns Eater) in 2019. The company has gone through multiple rounds of layoffs during the pandemic, including a round in the last week of July that affected 39 staffers, although no one from New York was laid off. The company has also instituted a hiring slowdown and a reduction in “non-essential expenses” in response to the most recent economic downturn, according to CNBC.

