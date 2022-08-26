Just What Williamsburg Needs: A Department of Health-Approved Dog Cafe

The most dog-friendly cafe in the East Village — Boris & Horton, named after the owners’ dogs — appears to be expanding to Brooklyn. The team applied for a liquor license at 510 Driggs Avenue, between North 8th and 9th streets, for a forthcoming Williamsburg cafe, according to WhatNowNY. The business bills itself as New York’s first dog-friendly cafe approved by the Department of Health, where owners can bring their dogs inside to hang out in designated areas of the space. The Williamsburg cafe is set to open sometime in early 2023.

Restaurant sues Garment District hotel over alleged illegal eviction and stolen booze

The Real Deal reports that Brendan’s Bar & Grill has sued Garment District spot the Gregory Hotel, where it was formerly housed, for allegedly evicting the restaurant before its lease expired — and stealing 150 bottles of wine and 60 bottles of liquor along the way. The building’s owners have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, according to the publication.

Bar Bête team has opened a luncheonette

The folks behind Brooklyn’s Bar Bête have opened Ruthie’s Luncheonette in Cobble Hill at 241 Smith Street — formerly Jolie Bistro — between Douglass and Butler streets. It’s an (eventual) all-day luncheonette with bar snacks, salads, burgers, and diner dishes, except unlike your favorite diner, there’s apparently a solid wine list. For now, it’s dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.

Lucien’s apparent revival

“Art-world-adjacent” Lucien is getting some love in this New York Times piece on infamous publicist Kaitlin Phillips (who also does work for the restaurant). The French spot has been open on the Lower East Side since 1998, and it’s described as something of a clubhouse for the Montana-born publicist who started as a writer; has the Twitter handle @yoloethics, and is described by one of her friends as “a very particular kind of New York glamour: the girl from Montana who comes here and somehow is wearing a $3,000 dress and all she has to her name is this roll of quarters.”

Parisi Bakery is “not closing”

Bowery Boogie follows up to a post from earlier this week about the closing of Parisi Bakery at 198 Mott Street between Kenmare and Spring streets. Owner Robert Parisi responded via email about the 120-year-old institution’s impending closure. “I can tell you with certainty,” he wrote. “The shop is not closing.” May Leun Realty had taped a Notice of Termination to the roll-down gate, noting the bakery was no longer a tenant effective September 30 — and there is no lease in effect.