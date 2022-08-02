Greenpoint’s Beloved Peter Pan Bakery Teams Up With a Jewish Deli on Tahini-Coffee Doughnuts

Greenpoint stalwart Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop has teamed up with 2021 Williamsburg newcomer and purveyor of Jewish classics, Edith’s on a new doughnut: sour cream cake doughnut topped with creamy tahini and drizzled with a Turkish and Greek coffee glaze, reports Greenpointers. Per Instagram, the doughnuts are available at both Williamsburg locations of Edith’s — Sandwich Counter as well as Eatery & Grocery — though they run in limited quantities over the weekend. Find them on weekends only at Peter Pan on Manhattan Avenue.

Caracas Arepa Bar closing yard sale at noon

Restaurant co-owners Maribel Arauj and Aristides Barrios helped mainstream Venezuelan arepas with a 2003 Caracas Arepa Bar debut in the East Village, which closed in 2020, and later, a concession stand at Rockaway Beach that’s still in operation, and a larger outpost in Williamsburg which came to a close on Sunday, July 31. Arauj and Barrios is now selling off all their “very much pre-loved & history rich things” in a yard sale that ran through the weekend and starts up again today from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fans have already called dibs on the round Caracas sign, macramé and religious art, but there’s a lot more on sale from forks to chairs.

Corona street food watch

There’s been an uptick in vendors in Queens’s Corona Plaza to nearly 90; the influx led to the creation of a street vendor association during the pandemic, that, according to The City, has played a more significant role, as “more vital as throngs flocked to the public square just off the elevated No. 7 subway line to find work.” Here, you’ll find more pupusas and tacos than, say, a year ago, but not everyone is thrilled about the increase in vending, as some local small businesses complain that the vendors are cutting into their earnings.

Kindred is closing

East Village Kindred announced via Instagram the restaurant will close on August 14. “Since Christmas and the Omicron outbreak, sales have not been consistent enough to stabilize in the current market,” it reads. The restaurant with a small menu and a natural wine focus opened in fall 2019 from the nearby Ruffian crew — Alexis Percival, Patrick Cournot, Moshe Schulman, and Josh Ochoa — which remains open.