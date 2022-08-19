Trader Joe’s Apparently Shut Down Its Wine Shop as Workers Were Unionizing

Turns out, Trader employees at its recently shuttered wine shop had been working with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union since April and were getting ready to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board, Gothamist reports. On August 8, workers had corralled enough votes to form a union and by August 11, they found out the store had closed for good. “I believe that we were made an example of, because they can feel the momentum is growing within Trader Joe’s ranks,” an employee organizer told Gothamist. Earlier this summer, a Massachusetts-based Trader Joe’s successfully unionized. The company said in a statement that the closing wasn’t related to union activity.

A favorite Soho dive bar is coming back

A Soho staple dive bar for over 50 years, Milady’s, which closed in 2014, is coming back, the New York Times reports. Julie Reiner is behind the project; she’s been a force in helping drive the craft cocktail revival, as a partner in the now-closed Flatiron Lounge and Pegu Club, as well as Brooklyn’s Clover Club and Leyenda. The bar, at the corner of Prince and Thompson streets, is a total reboot. “There was nothing to save,” she told the Times about the interior. Look for mini martinis, fancy Jell-O shots, and bourbon highballs among cocktails. For food, there will be potato skins, chicken fingers, and, um, lobster tails.

New dumpling spot opens on the Upper West Side

Following its Upper East Side spot, a second location of a dumpling restaurant has opened on the Upper West Side. DiDi Dumpling took over the space at 201 Amsterdam between 69th and 70th streets, according to West Side Rag. Look for potstickers named pork special, beef sensation, chicken experience, and veggie natural in orders of 5, 10, and 15. There’s also a selection of soups such as chicken soup bright with greens, as well as sesame noodles on the menu. Prices range from $5.50 to about $15, though customers can order 50-packs of dumplings and potstickers for just over $45.

Queens coffee shop is robbed at gunpoint

Under Pressure Espresso Bar in Astoria was robbed at gunpoint at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, New York Post reports. “‘Two people came on motorcycles and they pointed their gun outside and took some chains and bracelets from some people outside,’” a worker to the Post. They threatened to shoot them if they moved.