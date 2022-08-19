 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Signage for Dollar Hits is displayed on a glass-walled restaurant.
Outside Dollar Hits in Woodside.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Filed under:

An LA Filipino Skewer Star Fires Up a New Spot in NYC

The sisters behind Dollar Hits are bringing beef, chicken intestine, and pig ear skewers with a side of vinegar sauce to Woodside

by Caroline Shin

The three sisters behind LA’s Filipino street food sensation, Dollar Hits, are transporting their wildly popular skewers cross-country to a new location at 39-4 64th Street, at 39th Avenue, in Woodside on Saturday, August 20.

Three Asian women wear matching olive green blouses.
Sisters and business partners Josephine Estoesta, Elvira Chan, and Nelita Deguia (from left), take a selfie.
Dollar Hits

The skewers are the stuff of local legend: In 2012, owner Elvira Chan decided to sell the sticks for a dollar apiece on a six-foot table by the side of her grocery store. They soon drew lines so long that city officials put an end to it. Chan hauled the skewers into a food truck, and months later, into a newly leased storefront next door in the strip mall along with her sisters, Nelita Deguia and Josephine Estoesta. Dollar Hits became a hot spot right in the middle of Historic Filipinotown, where regulars line up for the shop’s 33 skewers or to grill their own — sizzling chicken intestine, beef, kwek kwek, battered and fried quail eggs, and turon, caramelized banana spring rolls — in the parking lot and bop around to Filipino pop music. An appearance on Netflix’s Street Food: USA fanned its flames further.

Now, the 33 skewers and their accompanying sweet and sour vinegar dipping sauce anchor the menu at the NYC location. “It’s always been my dream to expand my business,” says Chan.

The NYC restaurant marks the third Dollar Hits outpost, and the first on the East Coast. It joins a landscape of grilled meats on sticks that, while diverse, have rarely starred a restaurant focused on Filipino skewers, limited instead to pop-ups like Boy Isaw, a Filipino BBQ stall at the Hong Kong Food Court, and restaurants with skewers taking up a small portion of their menus like Woodside’s Ihawan or Gugu Room in the Lower East Side. But there is a strong overall Filipino restaurant presence in the neighborhood: Dollar Hits is located a block from popular Filipino chains, Jollibee and Red Ribbon Bakeshop, and a smattering of family-owned establishments in Little Manila.

“It’s like I’m in the Philippines,” she says. “But I’m in New York!”

Assorted Filipino snacks like cubes of green jello in lighter green broth sit in a refrigerator.
The NYC spot will stock refrigerated snacks like fruit salad, chicken macaroni salad, and buko pandan.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY
Containers of peanuts, cashews, and a bottle of transparent vinegar sauce are lined up on top of a counter.
Peanuts, cashews, and bottles of vinegar dipping sauce.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Affordability is foundational at Dollar Hits, the sisters say. They priced the skewers at $1 apiece when the business first opened in 2013. Chan increased it for the first time to $1.25 last month in California in the face of inflation. The NYC outpost is selling the skewers for $1.50 each due to the higher costs of rent, employees, and general living expenses in New York.

A steam table holds trays of skewers ready to be grilled.
A steam table of skewers ready to be grilled in Dollar Hits’s LA shop.
Dollar Hits
Two trays hold skewers of pork and pig ears.
Pork and pig ear skewers.
Dollar Hits

“I can make more money [by charging more],” Chan says, but this is “to support people.” She wants to recreate the experience of eating street food in the Philippines where skewers are accessible to everyone.

Aside from the skewers, other slightly higher priced items include the rice dishes and breakfast combos ($8) like sisig over rice, and sweet snacks like mango with bagoong, or fermented shrimp paste, and an ube shake (both $5).

Reddish brown tables and chairs fill up the sunnyh dining section of a glass-walled restaurant among apartment buildings.
The dining room can fit up to 30 people.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet/Eater NY

Dollar Hits took over two adjacent storefronts to make the Woodside expansion happen, with the kitchen, grill station, steam table, and counter located in the former Nepalese restaurant, Sumnima Kitchen, and the 30-seat dining section unfolding in the former Habibi Deli. The walls will be lined with photos depicting the three sisters; food bloggers who have eaten their food; and the skewers.

Outdoor tables will host up to 30 customers, and manager Gino Galura will pull up a barbecue grill occasionally for outdoor cooking. The team is not able to provide the DIY grilling opportunity in California due to New York’s regulations.

Opening hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

A man in a black t-shirt and shorts stands in front of a glass-walled restaurant with signage that says Dollar Hits.
General manager and owner Elvira Chan’s godson, Gino Galura.
Jutharat Pinyodoonyachet

NYC Restaurant Closings

Pour One Out for Natural Wine Pro Kindred — and More Closings

Trader Joe’s Apparently Shut Down Its Wine Shop as Workers Were Unionizing

NYC Pop-Up Restaurants

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world