Owners Behind Celebrity-Backed Pebble Bar Expand With a Cozy Upstate Inn

Plus, outdoor dining drama unfolds in the Hamptons — and more intel

by Erika Adams
A wood-paneled room with a bed, nightstand, lamp, and small side table.
Cozy up at the Little Cat Lodge.
Max Flatow/Little Cat Lodge

NYC restaurateurs Noah Bernamoff and Matt Kliegman — whose joint resume includes Pebble Bar and Black Seed Bagels, among others — have gone upstate. The pair just opened Little Cat Lodge, a 14-room hotel and restaurant in Hillsdale, in the Hudson Valley. The mountainside getaway includes a 45-seat bar called the Tavern, and the Dining Room, a 70-seat restaurant and terrace run by Jason Bond, formerly the executive chef of Boston’s fast-casual spot Clover Food Lab.

More business turmoil in Hudson Yards

In Hudson Yards, high-profile restaurants are closing. One of the biggest tenants in the mall, Neiman Marcus, declared bankruptcy during the pandemic and closed just over a year after it opened. Now, Hudson Yards developer Related appears to be selling off Equinox Hotel, home of Stephen Starr restaurant Electric Lemon, according to Commercial Observer. It is unclear whether a sale would impact the restaurant’s day-to-day operations.

A rare Black-owned wine shop is in danger of closing

Residents are rallying to save Good Wine in Park Slope. Patch reports that owner Heather Johnston has launched a GoFundMe to raise $75,000 to keep her seven-year-old wine shop afloat in the face of mounting financial challenges. Over 300 donators have raise more than $40,000 so far.

Restaurants are duking it out over outdoor dining in the Hamptons

The New York Post reports that local police are trying to rein in outdoor dining setups in an attempt to go back to following pre-pandemic permitting guidance — and some restaurateurs just aren’t having it.

