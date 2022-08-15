NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale

The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.

Truck strikes Lower East Side Oh K Dog’s outdoor dining structure

No one was injured in the crash, according to Bowery Boogie. This is apparently the second time in two weeks that a collision has occurred at the Korean corn dog chain’s streetside dining shed.

Read the midnight email TJ’s sent employees about closing its beloved wine shop

EVGrieve has the scoop on the email that Trader Joe’s sent employees at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday last week saying that 15-year-old wine shop at Union Square was done, effective immediately. The company said the current space will be used to “improve operations” at the Trader Joe’s grocery store next door, while they hunt for another spot to use their singular state-issued license to sell wine in New York.

Lilia co-owner Sean Feeney’s new pizza shop nears its debut

The anticipated Fini Pizza in Williamsburg is getting ready to open its doors this week — although the exact opening day hasn’t been settled yet, Feeney tells Eater.