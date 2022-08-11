Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.

Eric Adams can’t be stopped

Nightlife mayor Eric Adams made an appearance at the opening of the new Aman New York last night, Page Six reports. The international chain of resorts — where rooms average $1,400 a night and memberships were offered for $100,000 in New York City ahead of the opening — has celebrity fans that include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, the Kardashians, and apparently Adams. “He arrived late and stayed late,” a source tells Page Six.

Dunkin’ to shell out $260K over workers’ rights violations

A Staten Island location of Dunkin’ has been ordered to pay $260,000 over violations of the city’s Fair Workweek and Paid Safe and Sick Leave laws. According to Staten Island Live, more than 100 employees of the Eltingville store, at 680 Arthur Kill Road, will receive an average of $2,070 as part of the settlement.

Step inside that exclusive Fancy Feast pop-up

Grub Street has the first look at Fancy Feast’s exclusive two-night pop-up, which serves — checks notes — human food inspired by canned cat chow. “If we’re all destined to live in a future where cat food and human food are the same thing, I figured I might as well get a jump on the trend,” Grub Street reports.