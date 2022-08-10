Chipotle to Pay $20 Million to NYC Workers in Lawsuit Over Compensation and Paid Sick Leave Violations

Yesterday, New York City announced it had settled a $20 million lawsuit with fast-food chain Chipotle, considered the most significant settlement related to the Fair Workweek law to date. The New York Times reports that the settlement, which affects some 13,000 NYC workers, came to the conclusion that Chipotle had allegedly violated policies surrounding scheduling hours and sick leave dating back to November 2017 through April 2022. The city also found that Chipotle violated an additional local law specific to bigger companies, which are required to provide 56 hours of paid sick leave per year.

Current NYC Chipotle employees will receive $50 per week worked during that period, while former employees will have to file separately to receive compensation.

There’s a secret bookstore inside of a Greenpoint bodega

Jason Mojica, owner of Greenpoint Hey Kids! Comics, tells Eater that he’s set up a mini vintage book shop inside of nearby Green Discount Corp. bodega. Burnt Books, as the shop-within-a-shop is called, sells vintage paperbacks (sci-fi, mystery, crime, art, design, as well as books about NYC). Mojica shares that while he was interested in opening a standalone used book shop, he couldn’t afford two rents and came up with the partnership when talking to the bodega’s owner about how they could both drum up more business. Green Discount Corp. is located at 1014 Manhattan Avenue, near Green Street.

Sales are up on Italian beef in NYC thanks to the Bear

As if the deluge of articles horny for FX runaway hit television show the Bear weren’t enough, the New York Times reports that across the country, restaurants serving Chicago’s Italian beef sandwiches are experiencing a surge in business. Jarret Kerr of Windsor Terrace’s Dog Day Afternoon was interviewed and shared that sales are up 50 percent for its $15 take on the iconic Chicago sandwich.

A new East Village karaoke bar for high notes

EV Grieve reports that Hi-Note, a new combo karaoke bar and coffee shop, is slated to open in the East Village “soon.” The spot, from an alum of Paul’s Baby Grand, is located at 188 Avenue B, between 11th Street and 12th streets, inside the former home of jazz bar Rue-B, which shuttered last fall. Eater has reached out for more information.