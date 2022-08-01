NYC’s Hottest New Club Is a Midtown Cava

Office workers are increasingly back at their desks in Midtown, and apparently rediscovering how good Cava’s bowls are when the lunch hour rolls around. The New York Post reports that people are waiting up to 90 minutes — in the sweltering heat, no less — at a Midtown location of the fast-casual bowl chain, at 1385 Broadway, at West 38th Street, to get their grain bowls topped with falafel and harissa honey chicken. One TikToker dubbed the popular lunch spot “the hardest club to get into in all of Manhattan” in a viral post with over 1.1 million views and counting. Two nearby locations around Bryant Park are attracting lunch crowds too, according to the Post.

For those who can’t wait in Cava’s nightclub-like line in the middle of the workday and need something else tasty, in a bowl, within delivery distance: Chinese spot Milu; Egyptian fast-casual restaurant Zooba; and taqueria chain Tacombi are all solid picks. Find more options here.

A new ‘shed the sheds’ lawsuit

Following the State Supreme Court blocking the possibility of making Open Restaurants permanent, a group of 35 New Yorkers has filed a lawsuit to end renewals of emergency executive orders authorizing the program, Bowery Boogie reports. A press release from CUEUP (Coalition United for Equitable Urban Policy) states that New York state and city have nixed other pandemic programs, yet “emergency orders continue to be selectively issued for the benefit of the restaurant and nightlife industries.” Bowery Boogie reports that many who had initially supported Open Restaurants have done an about-face, stating, “the sheds’ cumulative negative impacts on neighborhoods are destroying quality of life and blocking the streets,” and giving preferential treatment to private enterprise for public space. Also? Some have allegedly turned into ratteries.

A new bar and bowling alley on Grand Street

Two Snakes is slated for 318 Grand Street near Orchard and Ludlow streets, a bar and bowling alley from Adam Moonves, of Primo’s in Tribeca’s Frederick Hotel, and Hardeep Manak, a founder of Berlin Currywurst in Chelsea Market, What Now NY reports. In addition to the bar and lounge, Two Snakes will feature two bowling lanes, a pool table, and a jukebox.

Zooba’s new game night

On Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Zooba, the Egyptian fast-casual spot will feature backgammon and other games, according to its Instagram flier.