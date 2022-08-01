The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

August 1

Scallop and its roe at Corner Bar

No, this isn’t any old scallop you can find at Citarella or at a Riverhead seafood stall at the farmers markets, but a behemoth five-bite scallop, tasting sweetly of the sea. Bathed in brown butter, its roe accompanies it like a butler follows a millionaire. The texture of the egg sac is rich and gooey, and fried capers add the slight bit of crunch that makes this extravagantly priced special seafood offering my dish of the week ($28). And if you haven’t already guessed — Corner Bar is not really a corner bar in the normal sense of the term, implying a sort of humble neighborhood fixture, though it is on a Lower East Side corner. 60 Canal Street, at Allen Street, Lower East Side — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Sweet Sound oysters at Morty’s Oyster Stand

Last week’s dozen wasn’t from a dollar-oyster happy hour, and I typically wouldn’t focus on one pure ingredient as a best dish, but I was blown away by the incredible sweetness of the aptly named Sound Sweet oysters ($4 each) from the Long Island Sound. They’re the fruits of North Fork Oyster Company’s labor, which included the re-seeding of once-empty oyster beds and led to the resurgence of oysters along the North Shore of Long Island. At first, I tasted that cold lemony ocean water — nothing exciting just yet — but then I bit into the flesh, and whoa: unmistakable sweetness developed and plumed out. It mixed with the tabasco (required for my oysters) and cocktail sauce, picking up a peppery kick from the horseradish, too. Since this platter was a sampling that also included the small and briny Kumamotos (from the Pacific northwest) and the milder Wellfleets (Massachusetts) and Violet Coves (Moriches Bay, Long Island), I ordered a couple more of the Sound Sweets (at nine o’clock in that circle of oysters above). 2167 Montauk Highway, near Hildreth Lane, Montauk — Caroline Shin, temp. reporter

Burger at No. 7 Restaurant

I've been saying it for months: The Prospect Heights stretch of Vanderbilt Avenue needs a win. Though home to worker-owned butcher shops and a few excellent bakeries, this Brooklyn thoroughfare doesn't have much in the way of late-night eating and drinking. Will No. 7 change that? This restaurant with bar vibes uprooted from its longtime home in Fort Greene last summer, reappearring on the corner of Saint Marks Avenue a few weeks ago. I missed the opening announcement, but passed the space while walking home last week and had to do a double-take: What were this many hot young people doing in Prospect Heights after 10 p.m.? Aspiring to join their ranks, I cozied up at a booth a few days later, ordering a can of Taiwan Beer ($5 apiece) and the restaurant’s so-called “giant minimal” cheeseburger. It came out properly cooked and dripping with juices beside a pile of fries, a bargain at $16 and a great first impression for this neighborhood newcomer. 627 Vanderbilt Avenue, at Saint Marks Avenue, Prospect Heights — Luke Fortney, reporter

Lina sandwich at Archestratus Books + Foods

Go to Archestratus for the cookbook store and grocery, but please stay for the Lina sandwich ($12). Layers of salty smoked tuna, sweet and tangy house spread that includes carrots and raisins, and crisp, slightly bitter radicchio sit between slices of very crunchy focaccia (a texture I did not realize I would enjoy so much in sandwich bread). The cafe seems to put a lot of thought into what greens to incorporate, something that I’ve made a note to reconsider when making sandwiches at home. Radicchio adds a cool zing to the Lina; my friend and I were also pleasantly surprised by the fresh mint as a main ingredient in the Domenico’s Wife chicken sandwich ($12.50). 160 Huron Street, at Manhattan Avenue, Greenpoint — Nadia Q. Ahmad, copy editor