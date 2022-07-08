Chef Victoria Blamey’s Highly Anticipated Solo Debut Shutters After Five Months

Mena will close after a five-month run

Despite that it has only been open for five months, Mena, chef Victoria Blamey’s ambitious, Chilean-influenced restaurant, will close Saturday in the Walker Hotel, Grub Street reports. The closing was for “financial reasons” Peter Yeung, managing director for the hotel, tells Grub Street. Blamey said she didn’t have a say in the decision. It’s the second big closing in the pandemic era for the talented chef, with Gotham Bar & Grill closing in March 2020.

Calle Dao in Bryant Park reopens after fire

Cuban Chinese Bryant Park mainstay Calle Dao is reopening July 11 after a fire prompted the restaurant to close in March 2021, according to the restaurant’s spokesperson. The location that opened in 2014 from restaurateur Marco Britti is a sibling to the one in Chelsea that opened in 2017. Bryant Park’s Calle Dao will be open seven days a week, serving empanadas, wontons, and crispy wings, with bottomless brunch Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant group is also behind Brazilian-influenced Favela Cubana on LaGuardia Place.

BuzzFeed’s interim editor-in-chief moves to Ample Hills

Ample Hills will have a COO from the journalism world, Gawker reported, with BuzzFeed’s interim editor-in-chief, Samantha Henig announcing her move. In her departure note, she wrote, “when I had parting coffee with AG Sulzberger in 2019 just before leaving The New York Times and he asked me what was next for me, I posited that perhaps I would try to get a job at Ample Hills because it brings me so much joy. (He seemed confused.)”. Despite having filed for bankruptcy two years ago, Ample Hills is on track to expand, opening its newest location on the Upper West Side this week, at 526 Amsterdam Ave, near 85th St.

A Chinatown Night Market

Tonight, it’s Chinatown Night Market, from Think!Chinatown at Forsyth and Canal Streets, which requires an RSVP to attend. Look for dance and music collaborations at 8:30, 9:15, 9:45pm — and dozens of food vendors. The group plans on four more night markets throughout the summer.