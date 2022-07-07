Lower East Side Fries Spot Trashed by Customers Allegedly Angry Over $1.75 Toppings

Bowery Boogie reports that Lower East Side fries shop Bel-Fries was wrecked over the weekend, by patrons allegedly upset by the $1.75 price for added toppings. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” said chef Rafael Nuñez, of the incident now circulating online. According to news organization Univision, computers, a cash register, and other items were supposedly destroyed at the Ludlow Street late-night spot and at least one Bel-Fries worker allegedly ended up in the hospital with head injuries after the event.

Beloved bialys fixture Kossar’s will expand with two additional locations

Kossar’s, New York’s preeminent destination for bialys since its Lower East Side launch in 1936, is expanding. The New York Times reports that a new store in Hudson Yards is set to open this week at 536 West 30th Street, near Eleventh Avenue. An Upper East Side outpost will follow this fall.

A record fair is coming to Grimm Artisanal Ales

Beer favorite Grimm Artisanal Ales shared in it an Instagram post that it will host a record fair at its Brooklyn taproom on Sunday, July 10. In addition to vinyl for sale and DJs spinning, takoyaki will be available. The event runs from noon until 6 p.m., at 990 Metropolitan Avenue, near Catherine Street, in East Williamsburg.

Harlem soul food icon Melba’s opens a Central Park outpost

Melba Wilson of Melba’s in Harlem has debuted a space at Wollman Rink for the summer, according to Thrillist. The food stand will be a go-to for the Central Park destination’s summer transformation into a ‘70s-themed roller disco rink.