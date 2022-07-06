The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

July 6

Black jello snow ice flakes at West New Malaysia

This recently remodeled Malaysian restaurant that evolved from a grocery store offers all the usual standards, including roti canai, assam laksa, and splendid satays heaped with a crunchy peanut sauce. There’s also an especially lush collection of shaved ice desserts, which are great if, as the hottest months of summer arrive, you’re tired of the usual gelatos, ice creams, and fruit ices. This cooling bowl starts with arresting black jello, a form of grass jelly made using a type of mint. From there, fruit compotes and coconut milk are added, and a Matterhorn of shaved ice is heaped on top. Every spoonful is different and the quantity of this dessert ($5.50) is sufficient for several diners; the waiter will readily provide extra bowls for sharing. 69 Bayard Street, between Mott and Elizabeth streets, Chinatown — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Beef suya at Rodo Foods

Anticipating a weekend of hot dogs and micheladas, I decided to stumble through Bed-Stuy in search of one last well-rounded meal, eventually landing at Rodo Foods. This takeout lunch counter is improbably narrow and better hidden than some of the city’s so-called “speakeasies,” distinguished only by the handful of folks usually waiting out front and a small “order here” sign. Don’t let the size fool you: Owner Ayo Agbede and chef Seun Ade are churning out orders of beef suya and hot honey salmon at quick pace — my takeout container of sliced beef, jollof rice, salad, and plantain ($16) came out after a few minutes. The crunch of kale paired with the jolt of yaji (a suya seasoning made from ground peanuts, garlic, ginger, and spices) made for a nourishing meal — and as expected, one of my last since. 420 Putnam Avenue, near Tompkins Avenue, Bed-Stuy — Luke Fortney, reporter

Chilaquiles at the Commodore

The cult-favorite chicken sandwich consistently steals the spotlight at this Williamsburg dive, but on a recent visit to the Commodore’s dimly lit dining room, it was a different dish that caught my eye. The chilaquiles — a mountain of stewed tortilla chips strewn with tender pulled chicken, two supremely cooked sunny sides, and a few Jackson Pollock-like splats of crema ($14) — was the move that morning. Though slick with salsa roja, the chips maintained their toothsome crunch and the thinly slivered radishes and showering of fresh cilantro balanced the rich dish refreshingly. No sooner than I made my way through a thirst-quenching bloody mary (the drink roster here shouldn’t be overlooked), I found that my entire plate had been polished off. 366 Metropolitan Avenue, Williamsburg — Nat Belkov, design director

Snow ice at Mango Mango

“It’s so good they named it twice.” That’s a years-long joke that I’ve unleashed on my poor siblings and husband (and now my toddler daughter) about Mango Mango, a modern Hong Kong-style dessert shop that’s been putting fresh fruits front and center since it opened in Manhattan’s Chinatown in 2013. And over the sweltering July 4th weekend, I made yet another beeline for menu item A2, a fruit-laden crushed ice snack ($7.25), at the Long Island City outpost. As always, I strategically designed my first bite to maximize all the goodness. The ice, crushed so delicately like snow, acted as a conductor for the fresh mango juice and condensed milk. Fleshy chunks of the perfectly ripe fruit dripped with a sweetness that contrasted with the citrus sourness of the pomelo pulp, and tiny clear pearls of sago (unlike boba whose starch is extracted from the tapioca plant) popped one by one in my mouth. 47-43 Vernon Boulevard, near 48th Avenue, Long Island City — Caroline Shin, temporary reporter

Mori soba at Sarashina Horii

There’s something especially soothing about cold soba on a hot day. Sarashina Horii, the restaurant from Japan’s soba master Yoshinori Horii, offers several hot and cold variations, including this mori soba — part wheat flour, part buckwheat — that I ordered with tempura veggies ($16 to $20, plus more for shrimp, vegetables, beef and more). I can’t wait to go back to get the namesake buckwheat noodles. 45 East 20th Street, at Broadway, Flatiron — Melissa McCart, temporary editor

Firni doughnut at Little Flower Cafe

The only thing I genuinely want to do after a long weekend is prolong the feeling of slowing down. It’s part of why, upon my first visit to Little Flower Cafe in Astoria, I was so pleased to see barista Hayden Dominguez and owner Ali Zaman seeming very at home at the small tables in the airy, sunlit space, chatting with customers and doing some work while enjoying coffee themselves. What I’ll say about the firni doughnut ($5) — filled with a cardamom custard that is popular in Afghan cuisine and that I also grew up eating in my Bengali household — is that I have no regrets. This fluffy, sweet baked good made reporting for work much easier. 25-35 36th Avenue, Astoria — Nadia Q. Ahmad, copy editor